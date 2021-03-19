Andy Cohen Reveals His Involvement in Bravo Hiring & Firing

If fans had to put a face on Bravo, many would instantly picture Andy Cohen. Cohen first joined Bravo in 2005 in hopes to revamp Bravo’s involvement in the reality television world. In 2013, Cohen stepped down from his executive roles to start his own production company, Most Talkative.

Cohen no long serves a senior role at Bravo, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t any regular guy. Cohen still hosts the Bravo talkshow Watch What Happens Live, and he is also an Executive Producer for many series, including the Real Housewives franchises.

The 52-year-old author answered some popular questions from Bravo influencers during an episode of WWHL on Tuesday, March 16. Ronnie Karam from the Watch What Crappens podcast asked Cohen, “How much are you apart of casting still with all the Housewives shows? Do these ladies come after you when they get fired? I saw on Instagram Live where you were just hanging out on Instagram Live and Tamra Barney came on there. And she was like, ‘But ya fired me, Andy Cohen!’”

Cohen laughed and nodded saying, “yeah.” He continued, “The hiring is a collective group. And the firing is a collective group. So it is a group conversation.”

Cohen Opened Up About a Surprising Bravo Exit

Fan favorite Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley announced she would not be returning to the show in September. At the time, many fans believed that Cohen was most responsible for the decision based off certain comments she made.

“There was so much news about her leaving the show and there were reports..that her ‘turkey baster’ comment was the last straw for me personally,” Cohen said on an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in September. “Well while I didn’t like that comment, that’s not true.”

He noted that another comment of hers stuck out to him. “She said something at the reunion that struck us all,” he said. “Which was that she should have taken the year off this year. She was in a bad place. Her house had been flooded. She had a lot, her dad was sick.” Cohen added, “I think she would be the first person to tell you that she didn’t have a great season this season.”

Medley won’t be making an appearance anytime soon, but Cohen did say he’s hopeful she can return. “I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause and that she will rejoin the show at some point,” he continued. “And I have said that to her a couple times, and by the way, I do not say that too often…I just think a pause is a good thing and she will come back renewed and refreshed.”

Cohen Recently Dished on a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Cohen also shared his thoughts on firing certain members of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired in June. Former cast member Faith Stowers came forward and said Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo told Variety. One week after Stowers made these revelations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute.

More than six months after firing Schroeder and Doute, Cohen confessed his regret over doing so. Cohen called the firings, “decisions for that moment,” in a New York Times profile published in December. Cohen continued that he’d, “much rather the shows’ stars — and we — stick around as their journey plays out,” per the New York Times.

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed.” he continued. “This is an unpopular opinion [of handling Vanderpump Rules].”

