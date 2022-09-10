Andy Cohen Puts Erika Jayne in the ‘Hot Seat’ at ‘Intense’ Reunion

Andy Cohen hosted the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, which was taped on Friday, September 9, 2022.

After an intense season 12, the ladies sat down to get into the nitty gritty and to hash out some things that happened over the past few months.

The reunion taped for several hours and Cohen has been sharing very small tidbits from the day on his Instagram Stories. All of the women were in attendance in person at the reunion, save for newcomer Diana Jenkins who joined virtually. The reason? She tested positive for COVID, according to Page Six.

“She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” a source told the outlet. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick.”

After filming had ended, Cohen took to Twitter to share one sentence that summed everything up.

“That was really intense,” he wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Said Erika Jayne Was in the ‘Hot Seat’

During a break from filming, Cohen gave a bit of an update — and he shared what was going to happen next.

For starters, Cohen noted that all of the women “love the couches this year,” though they had been sitting for so long that their “tailbones hurt.”

“We haven’t even gotten to Aspen and it’s 6:30,” Cohen said, looking to his right.

“I can go all day,” Erika Jayne could be heard saying in the background.

“F*** is right. Okay, Erika, you’re on the hot seat. Starting right now. I’m sorry,” he said, smiling. It sounded like Erika asked “what did I do?” to which Cohen replied, “Well we don’t know, I mean, we’ll see.”

Cohen’s next update was shared at 9:43 p.m. and it looked like they were still filming. He posted a selfie sitting in his chair on set looking less than amused.

Cohen Said a ‘Bombshell’ Had Been Dropped Pretty Early on

Earlier in the day, Cohen shared another video from set in which he revealed that a “bombshell” had been dropped. Cohen asked the ladies around him — Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna — how things were going so far.

“I feel like it’s going fantastic. Beautifully, Andy. As expected,” Richards said.

“It’s early,” he said, before Lisa Rinna chimed in.

“One bombshell down,” she said.

“I know, we did, we already got a bombshell. I have to say. A mystery has been solved, that I didn’t even know existed,” Cohen added with a smile.

“I knew it was going to come out,” Richards said in the background, to which Cohen responded, “oh, you knew it?” Cohen then stopped using his phone and the reunion taping continued.

Meanwhile, the other women haven’t provided much by way of updates, teasers, or even cryptic posts. The taping took several hours and will more than likely air in multiple parts, but other spoilers haven’t been leaked just yet.

