Bravo Star Says Andy Cohen Didn’t Want Housewife on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville appeared on the first season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018. During a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” the television personality spoke about her time on the CBS series with fellow contestant, actress Marissa Winokur.

While recording the episode, Glanville mentioned that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss competed on “Celebrity Big Brother” season 2. The former “RHOBH” star revealed that Bravo producer Andy Cohen had requested her to convince Burruss to not join the show’s cast.

“I knew Kandi was going in because Andy Cohen actually called me and said, ‘I need you to talk Kandi out of doing this.’ He didn’t think it was going to be good for Kandi. And I’m like, ‘Why? I had a great time.’ Not that I knew the game but I was like well, yeah,” said Glanville.

Winokur chimed in that Burruss “actually did good” when she appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“She didn’t come off badly so, she actually did well,” stated the actress.

Kandi Burruss Revealed Brandi Glanville Gave Her Tips on Being a ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguest

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2019, Burruss shared that Glanville had given her advice on how to compete on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“She just said if you see somebody who is very athletic become friends with them,” said the Bravo star.

Burruss also revealed why she decided to join the “Celebrity Big Brother” cast.

“My agent was like, ‘Hey do you think you would ever do Celebrity Big Brother’ and I was like ‘I guess’ because I always wanted to do one of those competition shows outside of Housewives and I was like okay this might be fun and then I talked to my daughter Riley and she was like, ‘Yeah it’s pretty cool you should do it,’ so really it’s because of Riley,” said the 45-year-old.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Being on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3

Two former Bravo stars, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Cynthia Bailey have been featured on “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3, which began airing on February 3. Arroyave was evicted during the season’s third episode.

During a February 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the 40-year-old shared that she was “happy to be home” following her eviction. She also revealed that her family members, including her father, singer John Mellencamp, had been watching her as a houseguest on the show. She shared that her father appreciated how she competed.

“He is one of the only people I’ve spoken to other than the people who live in my home with me and you know, he watched, he tuned in with my brothers and he was like, ‘Teddi, we are so proud of you like you played the game with integrity and like the kind of daughter that I’m so proud to have because that shows how I raised you and we didn’t always get to see the full you on Housewives and you showed who you are and I love you.’ That made me feel so good because that’s how I wanted to come out of this game,” stated the mother of four.

