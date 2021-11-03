The “Real Housewives” franchise will soon be taking over Dubai, and Andy Cohen is spilling all of the tea about the new show.

During a recent appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Cohen revealed more about the upcoming franchise’s cast. “It is cast,” Cohen announced. “We haven’t announced the cast yet. It’s a great group of friends.”





Play



Video Video related to andy cohen reveals more about upcoming ‘real housewives of dubai’ 2021-11-03T17:51:22-04:00

Cohen also added, “Well, it’s a billionaire’s playground. You know, they’re gonna give the Beverly Hills women a run for their money.”

On Nov. 1, Cohen announced the installment of the new franchise during an appearance on the “Today Show.”

“Get your passports, our 11th city!” Cohen said during his appearance. “We are going to the billionaire’s playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.’ This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”

Some Fans Are Upset By The New Franchise

something feels a bit gross about the real housewives of dubai trailer calling it the “land of opportunity” when 90% of housewives fans could be sentenced to death there because of their sexuality pic.twitter.com/kln2GuOZpx — joshua 🦀 (@joshcharles_21) November 1, 2021

After Cohen made the announcement about the new franchise, some fans voiced their concerns on social media due to some of the laws in Dubai. Many fans didn’t seem excited by the idea of this new franchise.

“Something feels a bit gross about the real housewives of Dubai trailer calling it the ‘land of opportunity’ when 90% of housewives fans could be sentenced to death there because of there sexuality,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Other seemed to agree, with one user tweeting, “I really can’t get behind Real Housewives of Dubai-now Andy’s just trolling us about the cravenness of how these ppl get and keep their wealth. The amount of worker exploitation involved in Dubai is just a step too far for me to ‘enjoy’ their little adventures.” Another chimed in, writing, “No the more I think about it the more Real Housewives of Dubai is probably the worst decision Bravo could make, especially as it’s trying to reconcile not being problematic/platforming problematic people and entertainment.”

The Last New Franchise That Came To Bravo Was Announced Two Years Ago

Bravo fans haven’t had a new franchise added into the mix since 2019, when Cohen announced the addition of “The Real Housewies of Salt Lake City” at BravoCon. Currently, the franchise is on its second season.

“We’ve always tried to choose a city that has completely unique personalities and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then. Pick somewhere you weren’t expecting,” Cohen said during BravoCon, as noted by People at the time. “We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah!” Cohen continued, “You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe. It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.” Viewers can catch “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Weighs in on Erika Girardi Legal Scandal