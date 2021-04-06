Andy Cohen Addresses Jen Shah’s Arrest

Andy Cohen has finally broken his silence regarding the arrest of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.

During an April 5 episode of his radio show, Radio Andy, Cohen shared his thoughts about the arrest. “Oy vey,” Cohen said. “I’m waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

Andy talks Jen Shah’s recent arrestAndy talks to a caller about the allegations against Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah. Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday & Wednesday at 10amET/7am PT, only on Radio Andy. SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SiriusXM app. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Instagram: @RadioAndySXM 2021-04-05T16:36:41Z

On March 30, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested after they were both federally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme. According to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, the scheme had allegedly been going on since 2012 and targeted those who were over 55 years of age.

During Shah’s arraignment on April 2, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded not guilty to the charges. Shah has been released on a $1 million personal recognizance bond and will have two weeks to pay a $250,000 cash or property bond.

Jen Shah’s Drama Will Play out During Season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Currently, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in the process of filming for season two, and according to a new report from Page Six, it will include all of the drama regarding Jen Shah. “Bravo knows full well that viewers are following every detail of this case and will continue to do so as it progresses, so producers plan to follow it just as closely and use whatever footage they legally can,” an insider told the outlet on April 5. “So far, they have filmed the lead-up to and aftermath of Jen’s arrest as well as her costars’ reactions, of course.”

The insider continued, “Now, with the news of Jen’s arrest, they are sure to have even more success than they imagined, especially since Jen hopes to continue shooting if Bravo and her lawyers allow it. She can only say so much, however, as it remains an ongoing case.”

However, even though Shah might be able to continue filming, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is not allowed to leave the state of Utah, as ordered by the judge during her arraignment. This means that Shah will not be allowed to travel on any of the cast trips if the women leave Utah.

Jen Shah Has Spoken out Since Her Arrest

Since her arrest, Shah has continued to use her social media accounts and has spoken out on Instagram. On April 2, Shah re-posted an image of her from a fan that read, “Free Jen.” Shah also wrote on top of the photo, “Thank you for being loyal, believing in me, and not believing the hype. This journey has showed me who my true friends are. All my love #ShahSquad.”

According to Us Weekly, Shah also posted another message which read, “I love you. Thank you to my real ones.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Reignites Feud With Jackie Goldschneider