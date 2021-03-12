Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Jen Shah Screaming Video

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen broke his silence on the recently surfaced video of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah yelling at her employees.

On the March 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live after show, a fan asked Cohen if he had seen the video, and what his thoughts were on it. “I heard it, unfortunately,” Cohen said. “For anyone who thought she was putting it on for the cameras, I guess you have your answer.”

Earlier this month, someone leaked a video of Shah yelling at one of her clothing designers, Koa Johnson, along with another female employee. In the video, Shah can be heard cursing at Johnson and another staff member, yelling, “F***ing handle it. F***ing don’t have a f***ing attitude with me.”

Jen Shah’s Clothing Designer Said That He Was ‘Traumatized’ After Working With the Star

After the video surfaced, Shah’s fashion designer, Johnson, spoke with Page Six about his experience working for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, revealing that it left him “traumatized.” Johnson told Page Six, “It was a very, very stressful time. I wasn’t sleeping. I was not taking care of myself physically and mentally, but I was still operating on adrenaline. It was like the most traumatizing months of my life.”

Johnson also alleged that Shah did not pay him properly for his work after he designed multiple dresses for the star to wear on TV. Johnson claimed that the last time he was given a paycheck was in September 2020, even though he still worked for her until January 2021. The designer revealed that he was at his wit’s end with Shah after she neglected to acknowledge who she was wearing during the reunion.

“I’m watching everybody go around saying who they’re wearing,” Johnson told Page Six. “and Heather said me and then when it went to Jen, I was expecting her to say the same thing and say my name and she didn’t and that hurt me.”

Fans Are Unhappy With Jen Shah

Jen Shah is just a terrible person, listening to those unhinged rants. Who would work for her again? Feeling for the ladies who have film with her on this new season. #teamkoa #rhoslc — Slide (@Mr__Slide) March 5, 2021

Amid all of the drama, it seems like fans are disappointed in Shah, and are taking the side of the designer, Johnson. On March 5, one fan tweeted, “Jen Shah is just a terrible person, listening to those unhinged rants. Who would work for her again? Feeling for the ladies who have to film with her on this new season. #teamkoa #rhoslc.”

On March 6, another user wrote, “Jen Shah is truly a danger to the cast. She threatened to kill and bury Whitney last season, got physical with Heather, and what most people forget is how she treated the crew when they were in those tubs. The abuse of her employees is unsurprising by unacceptable.” More fans seemed to agree, with one tweeting, “Jesus man the video I saw of Jen Shah freaking tf out and cursing out her staff is crazy as hell. It makes her look like an angel on the show. ”

