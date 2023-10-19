Andy Cohen Weighs in on Jenna Lyons’ Future With RHONY

“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 reunion has not aired yet, but fans are already speculating about who they think should return for season 15.

During an October 15 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, cast member Jenna Lyons drew attention after joking that her “thorn” of RHONY season 14 was “the whole show” before clarifying her actual thorn was “realizing how hard it was. I really thought I was going to have an easier time. It was hard. It’s shocking when you actually have cameras on you. I thought I could handle it, and I cried.”

These comments led fans to speculate that Lyons may not be interested in returning for the 15th installment of the series, with one Twitter user writing, “She’s definitely not returning lol”.

After Lyons’ WWHL appearance, one fan called into host Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Radio Show to get his thoughts on the potential for her to return to RHONY for a second season, and Bravo fan account RateMyBravo shared his response in an October 17 Instagram post.

Hear what Cohen had to say below.

Andy Cohen Wants Jenna Lyons to Return to RHONY

When asked if he thought Lyons would be returning to RHONY, Cohen was quick to say “I hope so. I hope so. I think her girlfriend is a little camera shy, so that’s a challenge, but I do really hope she does.”

Cohen also agreed with the caller, who said, “She’s been great, to see [new layers of her personality] peeled back. And this last episode, to see her interaction with her son. Felt very loving and great, and [I] would love to see more of that.”

While the fates of each of the RHONY season 14 cast members have yet to be announced, fans had strong opinions on the casting in the RateMyBravo post’s comment section.

“I’m sorry…but [Jenna] was a let down this season. If you aren’t going to show us your life at least get in the mess. It’s fine if she doesn’t want to return,” one fan commented.

“I really liked the new cast! It was refreshing to see that whilst there was drama – they all tried to squash it and move on! I’m tired of seeing women in their 30s , 40s,50s and beyond fight! It’s actually embarrassing to watch,” another fan shared.

“I just want her to come back. I don’t need to see her girlfriend. Jenna- is more than enough on her own,” a third user added.

Jenna Lyons Hid Her Relationship From the Cameras

While Cohen mentioned Lyons’ girlfriend (photographer Cass Bird) would be hesitant to film with her for RHONY, this wouldn’t be Lyons’ first off-camera relationship. At the beginning of season 14, the former J.Crew executive shared with her co-stars that she was in a relationship, but didn’t provide any further details for the cameras.

Lyons explained in a confessional, “My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I’ve done. And that is my choice. And someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that.”

Lyons revealed later in the season that she was single, however by the time the reunion was filmed, she was no longer on the market. She even drew up speculation about a possible engagement to Bird after sharing photos wearing a ring that looked like a possible engagement ring while with Bird in Paris. Lyons has remained mum, however, as to whether or not she and Bird have taken this next step.

READ NEXT: How to Vote for 1st-Ever ‘Bravos’ Awards