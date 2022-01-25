Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook Posts

Andy Cohen has broken his silence on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen’s recent Facebook controversy. The Bravo host reacted to the now-deleted posts and memes that were shared on Nguyen’s social media account during the Black Lives Matters protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Nguyen’s posts, which took place over a six-month period, included reshares of photos and statements with phrasing such as “BLM thugs,” according to Page Six. In one instance, the RHOSLC newcomer posted a message about Blacks killing other Blacks “every week,” per Insider.

On his “Radio Andy” show on Sirius XM, Cohen revealed that he felt the need to address the situation in real time.

“The posts were very upsetting, rightfully, and disgusting,” he said on January 25, 2022.

Cohen then referenced the previous night’s “Watch What Happens Live” episode during which Nguyen’s RHOSLC co-star, Lisa Barlow, only briefly spoke about the scandal. Cohen noted that Barlow’s appearance was taped last Wednesday, just as Nguyen’s scandal broke.

“People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night’s episode relating to Jennie’s disgusting and upsetting posts, and I’ve also seen all the tweets wanting to know what’s being done about those posts,” Cohen said. “I just want to say, in case anyone doesn’t realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything…And I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon. Thank you for your patience.”

Jennie Nguyen’s RHOSLC Co-Stars Have Denounced Her Posts

On WWHL, Barlow gave a brief statement when asked for her reaction to Nguyen’s Facebook posts. “I’m completely anti-racist, so I hope everyone does better, but I definitely don’t condone those,” she said. “I haven’t looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years. I was totally surprised. Very surprised.”

Fans took to social media to blast Barlow’s vague response and question why Bravo hadn’t officially commented on Nguyen’s scandal.

“Bravo/Andy haven’t commented on Jennie’s posts but use Lisa Barlow to?” one Twitter user wrote.

“That’s it Andy and Lisa? 10 seconds about Jennie being racist and then moving on? Lol I’m out #wwhl #RHOSLC,” another wrote.

“COP OUT – not enough @Andy barely asking Lisa about Jennie’s posts…#RHOSLC #WWHL,” another chimed in.

In addition to Barlow, other members of the RHOSLC cast issued statements on social media.

“I am sickened by my co-worker’s racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced,” Meredith Marks tweeted. “I do not stand behind or support these posts in any way, shape or form. I stand with and support the communities affected and targeted by this. I am deeply disturbed and outraged by her actions. Black Lives Matter. “You will see repercussions. As difficult as it is, give things a moment to come to light. “

Jen Shah posted to Instagram to reveal that she was “deeply offended” by Nguyen’s posts, while Heather Gay wrote that she was “shocked, saddened and disappointed by the blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared and liked” by her castmate. Whitney Rose also wrote that she was “shocked and saddened” by Nguyen’s posts and likes.

Jennie Nguyen Issued an Apology, But Bravo Fans Want Her Fired

After the posts surfaced online, Nguyen posted an apology on Instagram and claimed that she deactivated her Facebook account last year.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” Nguyen wrote on January 19. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

Nguyen added that she is still trying to learn about “perspectives different from my own” and she expressed regret for her past posts.

But fans have taken to social media to demand that Nguyen is fired from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after just one season, according to the Sun.

