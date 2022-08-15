Andy Cohen Gives Surprising Update About RHONJ Season 13 Trailer

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has wrapped filming on a very dramatic note.

With the women now looking ahead to the reunion taping, fans find themselves wanting to know how things played out this season, given that it ended with an explosive fight that had Melissa and Joe Gorga sitting out Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

And while the season may still be months from airing on Bravo, fans are ready to see the trailer, which is undoubtedly going to be filled with clips from dramatic scenes, including that season-ending argument. Unfortunately, however, that trailer won’t be released anytime soon, according to executive producer Andy Cohen.

Someone tweeted Cohen to ask him when fans could expect the trailer and he responded, “No time soon.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Season 12 Trailer Was Released Less Than 2 Months Before the Show’s Premiere

While we don’t know when the trailer for season 13 will be released by the network, we can assume that the timeline will be roughly the same as it was for season 12.

The season 11 finale aired on May 26, 2021. The women started filming season 12 a few weeks later and the trailer was released on December 20, 2021. Season 12 premiered on February 1, 2022. The finale aired on May 17, 2022. Judging by this previous timeline, one might expect the season 13 trailer to be released sometime in December 2022 with the show returning in the new year.

The season 12 trailers was highly anticipated and was viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube alone. It was also available to view via several media outlets and on social media.

According to TV Deets, the season 12 premiere saw some 1,099,000 viewers tuning in. The season hovered around 1,000,000 in viewership week over week, before the reunion, which aired in three parts. Part 1 received the season’s highest ratings with 1,165,000 tuning in.

Given the dramatic end to season 13, one can only imagine that the Jersey ladies are going to deliver in the ratings department when the show returns.

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Wedding Special Will Air on Bravo

Fans of the Jersey franchise may not have to wait as long to see the ladies back on their television screens.

According to People magazine, Bravo cameras were filming Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding on August 6, 2022. An insider told the outlet that the special is slated to air sometime after the season finale wrapped — though it’s unclear if it will air before or after the women film the season 13 reunion.

Bravo has not released any details about how many episodes the special will be or, if it’s just one episode, how long it will be. It’s also unknown if any of the drama with Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law will air as part of the special or if the special will focus solely on the wedding ceremony and reception.

In the meantime, Giudice and Ruelas are looking forward to their honeymoon.

“Louie and Teresa had a fairy tale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairy tale honeymoon. They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife,” a source told People magazine after the wedding.

