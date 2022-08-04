Andy Cohen Roasts Real Housewives Alum Amid Casting News

Andy Cohen weighed in on the recent announcement that Taylor Armstrong is joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” cast, and he served up his commentary with a side of shade.

Armstrong, who was a main cast member on the first three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” will be the first-ever Housewives star to switch franchises, according to Entertainment Weekly. The surprising news came days after RHOC veteran Tamra judge revealed that she will be returning to the show for its upcoming 17th season.

“Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride,” Judge tweeted on August 1, 2022. “Double the trouble coming your way.” “Here we gooooo!!!!” Armstrong replied.

Andy Cohen Roasted a Former Real Housewives Star As He Announced Taylor Armstrong’s News

On the August 1, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Bravo host Andy Cohen awarded Armstrong his “Mazel of the Day” as he revealed the news of her franchise switcheroo.

“Taylor Armstrong is returning to Bravo on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’” Cohen told fans. “This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another!”

Cohen then proceeded to throw major shade at former franchise star, “Real Housewives of New York City” veteran Jill Zarin, as he hinted that she will do anything to get her Housewives status back. Cohen’s dig included rattling off a list of current Housewives cities that Zarin could be eyeing.

“In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City!” Cohen cracked.

The Bravo host did add, “Just kidding! I love you, Jill. Too good to not say.”

Fans reacted to Cohen’s dig at the former Bravo star.

“The Jill comment,” one fan wrote.

“Messy but f***ing hilarious,” another wrote.

“Love the Jill shade,” another wrote.

“Andy is so damn shady,” another agreed.

“He jokes about Jill but I bet it’s all true, she will buy houses if not already in those other housewives franchise cities !!!! LOL,“ another fan wrote.

Jill Zarin Has Been Vocal About Waiting to Return to The Housewives

Zarin was a full time RHONY star for four seasons before her 2011 exit. According to Bustle, in 202 she confronted Cohen on WWHL and asked him why she was fired.

“We were looking to shake the show up,” Cohen reminded her, adding that viewers had been asking for a change.

Zarin told the former Bravo boss that her firing “felt like a death.” More recently, Zarin expressed interest in returning for the revamped “Real Housewives of New York,” per Page Six.

“No I haven’t heard from anybody,” Zarin told TMZ in May 2022 when asked about casting. “Now if everybody’s been called and I wasn’t, then, of course, I’d be a little hurt, but no one’s been called.”

She also hinted that the new series could use her. Zarin did appear on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” earlier this year.

