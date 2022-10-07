Star Suggests Andy Cohen Set up John Mayer With Housewife

A celebrity guest suggested that Andy Cohen set up John Mayer with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star friend.

Jennifer Tilly was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday night alongside her close friend Sutton Stracke. The issue of her relationship status came up.

Jennifer Tilly Thinks Andy Cohen Should Set Sutton Stracke up With John Mayer: ‘He Plays the Guitar Right?’

“I’m very protective of a little miss Stutton, because you know, she gets all excited. She thinks Bumble is like a candy store. She’s like, that one, that one, that one. MMMM, Sutton, no,” she laughed on the WWHL aftershow.

“We’re gonna fix that a BravoCon,” Cohen said when asked if Sutton was single, and she said she was.

“I’m manifesting,” Sutton tod Cohen. “I blew Cinnamon this morning.

“I want you to hook up with like, one of the pilots,” Cohen said.

“What about your friend John Meyer?” Tilly asked, calling musician John Mayer by the wrong name.

“John Mayber?” Cohen asked. “You never know.”

“He plays the guitar right?” Tilly asked. Cohen laughed and replied, “Yeah, he does.”

Cohen and Mayer are good friends and he’s often been a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.” He’s been linked romantically to Vanessa Carlton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Rashida Jones, and most famously Taylor Swift who was said to have written her hit “Dear John” about him, according to the Evening Standard.

He hasn’t had the best track record with women, to which he acknowledged while speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2009.

“I don’t know if you know this, I have sort of a funny track record,” he told her. “I’m a little freaked out right now about it, to be honest.”

Sutton Stracke Was Previously Linked to Sanjit Das Who She Filmed an Awkward Date on RHOBH

On August 24, 2022, Stracke posted a photo of her and Sanjit Das, someone who she met on Bumble and then dated while filming RHOBH. Many fans had assumed that she was announcing their official coupling, at the time.

The photo of the pair smiling together is captioned, “Good things do come out of #rhobh.” Viewers fell in love with Das when Sutton blurted out that she liked him while on Facetime with him and the girls. Their awkward date was captured on camera which endeared him to the fanbase.

Crystal Kung Minkoff, who was the catalyst to that Facetime call commented on the photo saying, “I take ALL CREDIT.”

Stracke responded by writing, “stealing my phone like that!” to which Minkoff replied, “you’re welcome.”

Fans also responded.

“Love this for you,” someone said.

“OMG living for this,” a fan wrote.

“Wishing you the best Sutton,” someone wrote.

“He seems very nice,” someone else said along with the heart emoji.

Ot turns out that they may have just been sharing a friendly snap, according to an August interview with Stracke.

“Sanjit, yeah I mean we’re friends,” she told Us Weekly. “You know we’re just kind of, we’re friends. He’s really cool and he’s fun to hang out with, and you know you never know where things are going to go. But I like him a lot.”

Sutton was previously married to PIMCO executive Thibeault “Christian” Stracke but they divorced in 2016. They share three children, Porter, Philip, and James per Distractify.

In previous seasons Stracke had discussed dating “Michael” who she revealed eventually dumped her on Valentine’s Day.

“He said, ‘I just can’t.’ There’s really no comeback to that,” she said on the show. “I was devastated, but now, I’m not. I’m dating. I think I’m dating for the first time in my life. Dating’s fun. I highly recommend it.”

