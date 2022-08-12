RHOBH Star in Hot Seat Following Awkward WWHL Segment

“Watch What Happens Live” fans are reacting to an awkward segment with guest Kathy Hilton.

During the live show on August 10, 2022, host Andy Cohen played a game called “Will Kathy Know Them?” During the game, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung-Minkoff had to guess if Hilton would recognize photos of famous celebrities. When a photo of superstar R&B singer Lizzo popped onscreen, Cohen asked Hilton if she knew who she was.

“I feel like I do,” Hilton said, before guessing, “Precious?”

Members of the studio audience began to awkwardly laugh, and then groan, at Hilton’s guess, with Cohen covering his face with his note cards. Minkoff attempted to save her co-star with, “She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious.”

“That’s what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me,” Hilton added.

The case of mistaken identity comes months after Hilton was hit with allegations that she made offensive comments during an RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, per ShowBiz CheatSheet.

Hilton’s problematic mixup had her not only confusing a music superstar for someone else, but also calling her by a movie character name. In 2009, actress Gabourey Sidibe was nominated for an Oscar for her role as the character Precious in the Lee Daniels film of the same name, per IMDb.

Fans Reacted to Kathy Hilton’s Awkward Celeb Faux Pas

While Hilton failed to recognize other stars, such as Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake in the “Will Kathy Know Them?” game, all eyes were on her mistake over Lizzo. On social media, some called the 63-year-old socialite “out of touch.”

“Not sure if she was trying to be funny, but that did not land,” one commenter wrote. “She wasn’t. She just has no idea how ignorant she is,” another replied.

Others were outraged that Hilton used the name of a fictional character when attempting to identify Lizzo.

“Can’t find the humor in this because I know she doesn’t know the actress’s actual name. Precious has been used to dehumanize Gabourey herself and other black women,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s the fact that Kathy didn’t even say the actress name who played Precious, but just the character. It’s so telling and gross,” another agreed.

And others felt that Cohen tried to set Hilton up to look stupid in the game.

When one Instagram user asked, “WHY WOULDNT THEY CUT TO COMMERCIAL” following the awkward incident, another replied, “Because this show is all about these types of wacky moments. Andy Cohen knows exactly what he’s doing.”

“They were setting Kathy up,” another agreed.

“The whole point of the game is for Kathy to guess people she doesn’t know. It’s set up for her to f*** up. Andy is shady,” another viewer wrote on Reddit.

“Poor Kathy Hilton @Andy you wrong for that game!” another wrote on Twitter.

Hilton responded to some of the comments on social media to explain why she didn’t recognize Lizzo.

“The screen was so far away and my vision is terrible. If you recall, I couldn’t even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was,” she wrote on Instagram.

Andy Cohen Hosted Multiple Games That Put Hilton in the Hot Seat & He Cut Off Her Story About Her Old Friend Andy Warhol

The “Will Kathy Know Them?” game wasn’t the only WWHL game that put Hilton in the hot seat. Later in the show, she was forced to describe unnamed celebs to Kung-Minkoff to try to get her to guess who they were. Hilton fared better in this game, titled “Who’s Hiding Under the Bridge With Melissa Etheridge?” She described Madonna, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cher, Diana Ross, and Michelle Obama with no issues, although she did not know who Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was.

Later in the show, Cohen was forced to cut off Hilton’s long-winded story about her late pal, artist Andy Warhol.

“I’m gonna get the rest of this story in a minute,” Cohen said, before going into a Mazel of the Day story that roasted Donald Trump.

Hilton appears to be friends with Trump as she attended the former president’s Super Bowl party at his Palm Beach golf club earlier this year per ScreenRant.

