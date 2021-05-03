Andy Cohen Addresses Kelly Dodd Firing Demands

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd has faced her share of backlash, but Andy Cohen is standing by Dodd’s side. Cohen recently went on the record that while some Housewives have “troublesome” behavior, they are on television for entertainment only.

Dodd has faced backlash and criticism from Bravo fans due to her actions during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Dodd said that the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning out the herd,” and that “no one was dying in Orange County.” Dodd also posted a picture to Instagram of herself wearing a hat that read, “Drunk Wives Matter,” during her bachelorette party last October. Many found this insensitive and offensive toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s troublesome to me,” Cohen told Variety on April 14. “I disagree with her point of view about COVID, but there are a lot of people who share her opinion. And by the way, she is in Orange County, where her opinion is probably the prevailing opinion.”

He added, “The line between celebrating someone’s outspokenness and not liking someone’s outspokenness is really blurring these days. Bravo is meant to be escapism, and I don’t personally think that the people on Bravo should be on trial for their political and cultural views. That doesn’t seem that fun to me!”

Dodd Has Previously Spoken up About Returning to RHOC

As many RHOC fans know, Dodd is not afraid to speak her mind. Dodd recently set the record straight on her return to the Bravo series. Dodd shut down rumors that she got the axe via Twitter in February. Dodd first began her time on RHOC on season 11 in 2016.

Dodd tweeted, “It’s actually kinda funny… I’ve heard these rumors every year for the last five years. Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16 !”

Dodd also suggested that there is another RHOC cast shakeup. A fan tweeted at Dodd, “looks like the B [Braunwyn Windham-Burke] is gone! She’s not following Andy or bravo anymore & hasn’t tweeted since mid jan, does this mean you’ll be back ?” Dodd liked the tweet and replied, “Hopefully” with a praying hands emoji.

Dodd Suggested That Bravo Didn’t Appreciate Her Political Stance

Prior to the Dodd implying that she was returning to RHOC, Dodd sparked rumors that she had been fired from the Bravo franchise. The Bravo fan account @iliveforbravo captured Dodd replying to a fan’s comment. A fan wrote under a post, “You got fired for questioning masks and supporting trump?! Braunwyn admits to trying to get a 14 year old drugs and she’s given a kleenex? she should be gone!” Dodd replied to the follower, “pretty much.”

Dodd also left a suggestive comment on another Instagram post. A fan commented on a post from an RHOC producer, as captured by the Bravo fan account @QueensofBravo on Twitter, “They better not fire you, [Dodd] people are fed up with cancel culture. Love you and your husband together!” Dodd replied to the user’s comment, “it’s likely to happen.”

Even though Dodd has seemingly insinuated that she had been fired, she changed her stance on her comments. Dodd took to Twitter to address firing rumors. She tweeted in January, “No I am not fired !!! Contacts haven’t come out yet ! Vicki stop being a hater ..” Neither Bravo nor Dodd have publicly discussed the RHOC season 16 cast.

