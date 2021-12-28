Andy Cohen and Kelly Dodd Get Into Twitter Spat Over RHOC Ratings

When it comes to Kelly Dodd, Andy Cohen is not having it.

On December 27, Dodd sent out a tweet shading the ratings for this season’s “Real Housewives of Orange County,” going off on the new cast.

“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem?” Dodd wrote. “Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going???”

Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ??? https://t.co/cVBEIsAbqH pic.twitter.com/v5MjxP7Y7I — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 28, 2021

The next morning, Cohen responded to the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, telling her that the reboot was actually “going great,” contrary to her belief.

“Good morning!” Cohen replied to Dodd . “Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC . Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

Dodd was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 11-15.

Cohen and Dodd Have Gone at It With Each Other Before

This is not the first time that Cohen and Dodd have sparred with each other. During the season 15 “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion, Cohen criticized the star for her social media presence, telling her, “I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you’re uneducated, you’re putting out misinformation, you’re behaving like a moron.”

In response, Dodd said to Cohen, “I get them too, saying that you’re anti-American. That you put your political beliefs out there, that they don’t want to watch a political show.”

And, during a September 2021 episode of Dodd’s podcast with her husband, Rick Leventhal, she brought up the reunion feud again, slamming Cohen for going off on her.

“Andy Cohen came after me,” Dodd said on the episode of the Patreon podcast, which was obtained by The Sun at the time. “Because we had our wedding on 10/10 then filmed the reunion? He was like ‘how dare you go travel and have a wedding in a pandemic? How could you?’”

Dodd continued, “I was told I’m on the ‘wrong side of history’ for wanting kids in schools, trying to sell two of your homes in New York and Florida and here I am… three times as many cases now.”

Dodd Is Not a Fan of This Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

In case it wasn’t obvious from her tweet, Dodd is not loving this season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” so far. On her and her husband’s YouTube channel, the two have been recapping each episode of this season, and haven’t held back from sharing their opinions, especially when it comes to Heather Dubrow. Dodd was particularly unhappy with Dubrow after she threw a sushi party for the show that cost $36,000 because much of the food went to waste after a fight broke out.

“Well, first of all, if you have that much food, why are you letting it go to waste?” Dodd said in the December 9 video. “Send it to the Someone Cares food shelter like I do… I send all my leftovers over there. Especially throwing out numbers, $36,000, who does that?”