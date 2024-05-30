Andy Cohen Names 2 ‘Real Housewives’ Stars He Wants Back

Andy Cohen revealed he’d like to see two former “Real Housewives” stars to return to the franchise.

In a May 2024 interview with Parade, the Bravo host was asked which former Housewife he would love to see come back, and it only took him a few seconds to think it out.

“We got Porsha [Williams] back in Atlanta which I’m really excited about,” he said. “Alexis [Bellino] is back in Orange County. I think I think now that we’ve got Kyle [Richards] and Kathy [Hilton], I think it would be fun if Kim Richards came back.”

Kim Richards was an original star on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She stepped away from the show in 2015 after five seasons but returned for several guest appearances, most recently in season 13 .

While she co-starred with younger sister Kyle Richards, fans have yet to see Kim on the show with eldest sister Kathy Hilton. Hilton was a “friend of” on RHOBH seasons 11 and 12 and will return for the upcoming 14th season.

Kim Richards Said She Has Been Asked to Return To RHOBH For ‘A While’

Kim Richards previously claimed that Cohen and RHOBH producers had been trying to get her to come back to the show for a long time. In a March 2023 interview, she told Entertainment Tonight, “They’ve been asking for a while. Andy called, I think a year or two ago, and I said, ‘Oh, not yet.'”

Once she did agree to shoot a hiking scene with her sister Kyle for season 13, Kim revealed to Page Six, “I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to come back at all.” Of her status on the Bravo reality show, the former child star added, “It’s day by day for me.”

Kim seemed less sure of a return in late 2023. “I will never say never but most likely not,” she told E! News in November.

She added that she would rather work on other types of projects with her two sisters. “I would rather do something with the three of us away from that kind of negativity,” Kim said of the “Real Housewives” environment. “It’s awful. Where do you find people that go to a party and throw a drink at your face? Or they try to choke you?”

Andy Cohen Wants to See Another Surprising Real Housewives Star Make a Comeback

In the Parade interview, Cohen was also asked about controversial former “ The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia. Six months after she was let go from the Bravo reality show, Cohen told the outlet, “I think Monica Garcia will [return]. I hope that Monica is back in some form.”

On the RHOSLC season 4 finale which aired on January 2, 2024, Garcia was revealed to be the mastermind of Reality Von Tease, a troll Instagram account that taunted the RHOSLC cast for years. Heather Gay confronted Garcia about her involvement in the burner account during a cast trip to Bermuda.

On his “Andy Cohen Live” Sirius XM show, Cohen admitted that Garcia missed her chance to redeem herself at the RHOSLC reunion, hence the decision to pause her from the show. “I think the reunion is the chance to come out and say why you did what you did on the season,” he explained. “And so, Monica, I think, had the opportunity not only to explain herself to the audience but way more importantly in this case to the other women. And I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side.”

“We all discussed it ad nauseum that it would be best to kind of let this one breathe for a while,” the Bravo host added. “She’s obviously really compelling television.”

