Andy Cohen Reveals the RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back

Andy Cohen has seen a lot of women come and go on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but there’s one veteran he’d love to see make a comeback.

During a recent “Ask Andy” segment ahead of a “Watch What Happens Live” taping, the Bravo host answered a fan question about which Housewife he’d like to see back on RHOBH.

After a fan asked Cohen, “Who would you bring back to Beverly Hills?,” the WWHL host didn’t miss a beat.

“Oh well, Kim,” he said, referencing original cast member Kim Richards.

Kim Richards was a main cast member for the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” before she switched to “friend of” and cameo statuses as she focused on her family and her sobriety. Kim didn’t appear at all in the 11th season of the show, which was the first that also included her older sister, Kathy Hilton. Youngest Richards sister Kyle is the only RHOBH cast member to appear on every season of the show.

Kim Richards Has Already Teased a Possible Return to RHOBH

Cohen’s confirmation that he’d like to see Kim Richards back on Beverly Hills comes a few weeks after the former child star admitted that she has already talked to him about the possibility.

In a fan Q&A in February 20022, Kim told fans that she had a conversation with Cohen about her future on the show.

“I did have a phone call,” Richards said per a clip shared by #NoFilter With Zack Peter. “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. And it was time to put his baby to bed so we cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

Kim’s optimistic outlook is in contrast to a September 2021 interview with Radar Online in which she told the outlet she would “probably not” consider a return to the Bravo reality show.

The RHOBH Cast Has Changed Multiple Times Over the Past 12 Seasons

Even if Kim Richards doesn’t agree to come back to Bravo, there is a long list of past cast members who could make a return at some point.

Original cast member Lisa Vanderpump quit the Bravo reality show in 2019 after nine seasons, according to People. But the SUR owner has since teased that she would consider a return to “RHOBH” if producers cleaned up the cast.

In 2021, Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return to RHOBH with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley still on the cast, but she didn’t rule out working with some of the show’s newer cast members.

“I hear Garcelle [Beauvais] is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke] I hear is doing a good job,” Vanderpump said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

Denise Richards appeared on seasons 9 and 10 of RHOBH before exiting ahead of the season 10 reunion. According to Page Six, in an August 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais teased that Denise would consider coming back but “somebody’s gotta go.”

An insider also told the outlet that Denise’s departure had less to do with drama with her co-stars than her paycheck.

“People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” the source said of Denise. “The truth is she did want to come back, but [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

Other high-profile cast members who’ve turned in their RHOBH diamonds include Camille Grammer, Eileen Davidson, Brandi Glanville, and Yolanda Hadid.

