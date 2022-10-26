Andy Cohen Gives Update on Kim Zolciak Returning to RHOA

Andy Cohen revealed If Kim Zolciak would ever return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Andy Cohen Doesn’t Think Kim Zolciak ‘Would Want to Come Back’ to RHOA

“Kim, I don’t know that Kim would want to come back, to be honest with you. You know, I always love Kim, and I always love an OG coming back,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight during BravoCon.

Zolciak appeared on the show from seasons 1 through 5 and returned as a guest for season 9 and a “friend” for season 10. She quit filming halfway through season 5, storming out of a meeting with a cast mate.

She was then given a spin-off special “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding” which centered around her wedding to NFL star, Kroy Biermann. The special was then turned into a regular show, renamed “Don’t Be Tardy…” which centered around her growing family. It lasted for eight seasons before being canceled in 2020.

Zolciak’s former co-star Shereé Whitfield said she’d like to see Zolciak return to the show while speaking with E! News at BravoCon on October 16.

“That’s one of the people I would love to bring back to the show,” Whitfield told the outlet when Zolciak’s name was brought up.

Zolciak hasn’t been very vocal about her desire to return to the show but in May 2022, she gave a hint that it’s at least something she’s thinking about.

During an Instagram Q&A a fan asked if she would consider going back on RHOA.

“Hmmmm,” Kim replied with a thinking emoji, according to Celebuzz.

In 2020, shortly after her spin-off was canceled she revealed an idea she would be interested in for her return to the show.

“I think, and this has kind of just come to my mind over the last couple months, that the first season, all of us — Shereé [Whitfield], Nene [Leakes] and I—[we] were friends before this ever started for years,” she told E! Daily Pop in October 2020. “They should just bring back the whole cast from season 1 and like, ‘Where are we now?’ “Like, go out to dinner and do this all over again. Because I think we’re really fun, you know, in all honesty.”

In January 2022, Zolciak teased that she would be back to TV “very soon” but so far nothing has been announced.

Kim Zolciak Shared RHOA Flashback Promoting a Big Reaction From Fans

On October 7, Zolciak shared a photo from season 1 of the show on the anniversary of it airing.

“I can’t believe 14 years ago today RHOA made its BIG DEBUT!! Who would of thought that day would change 5 women’s lives forever! Forever grateful for @producerprincess, our production company, @bravotv and all of you. THANK YOU,” she wrote.

Fans flocked to the comments begging her to return to the show.

“Please come back @bravoandy help us,” someone wrote.

Another fan suggested Zolciak, “Run it back.”

“Kim u gotta come claim ur peach back it’s not being handled correctly,” someone wrote.

“COME BACK KIM!!!!!!!” someone else commented.

“I so want you back on the show my 1st favorite and will always be,” another fan wrote.

Someone else wrote, “Nothing beats the Nene Kim Duo!!”

