Andy Cohen Hopes Original ‘Real Housewives’ Star Never Leaves the Show

Andy Cohen hopes that Kyle Richards will always be a part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Speaking with Us Weekly in an October 2024 interview, the Bravo host and producer responded to Richards’ recent revelation that she almost quit the Bravo reality show she has starred in since 2010. Addressing Richards’ comments, Cohen told the outlet, “I mean, I always hope she’ll stay.”

“I think she lets people in,” Cohen continued. “I think she translates the world of Beverly Hills to the viewer and has for a long time. She’s been aspirational and relatable, yet her life is totally glamorous. We laugh with her, and we cry with her, and we look at her as a mom and a sister and a friend. We can identify with her in all those roles.”

Andy Cohen Previously Denied That Kyle Richards Was Given an Ultimatum

Cohen previously told Entertainment Tonight that Richards was “a huge part of the Bravo family,” which is why cameras went back up after her separation was announced. “We’ve been following her story for 13, 14 years,” he said. “Yeah, so this was a big one.”

Some fans felt that Richards didn’t share the full story of her split on RHOBH season 13.

In May 2024, Cohen addressed rumors that Richards was given an ultimatum that she could not return to the show unless she shared full details about her rumored romantic relationship with Morgan Wade. There have been rumors that Richards was dating the singer amid her separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky.

In a May 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen said, “Well, I think that Kyle is always invited back to Beverly Hills. And I think that the supposition is that she opens up about her life.”

After guest Andrea Canning complained that Richards had been “very wishy-washy about Morgan,” Cohen replied, “Well, she’s told her story.”

“We will re-ask Kyle at the beginning of the season,” Cohen added when asked if Richards and Wade are “dating or not.”

It’s too soon to know what Richards was asked during filming for RHOBH 14 over the summer. But in October 2024, she told Us Weekly she had a complete “meltdown” while shooting the season and almost quit the show.

“My first in 14 years,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t think I can physically do this anymore.’ I walked off the set and didn’t shoot the next day, I was at my breaking point,” she admitted, noting that some of the women on the show “just push.”

Kyle Richards Waited Until the Last Minute to Confirm Her Return to RHOBH for Season 14

Richards waited as long as possible to confirm her return to RHOBH after filming a grueling season 13. During an Amazon Live on March 5, 2024, she was asked when she would decide about her status on the show. “I guess until I have no choice and have to make that decision,” she said. “And it’s probably going to be a last-minute one. I’m going to take every minute I need to think about that.”

The ”Halloween” star previously said she always pauses between seasons to reevaluate her status on the show. “I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards told E! News in May 2022. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ Especially when I get really upset.” She noted that she takes it “day by day.”

In a September 2022 interview with Fox News, Richards admitted she never dreamed that her role on RHOBH would last as long as it has. “When I started the show, I thought I was doing a little show that I would maybe do for three months and that was it,” she shared. “I had no idea that I would be here 12 years later like this.”

“It’s a very difficult thing to do to put your life out there and have people judge and weigh in. And the fighting and the drama, it really does weigh on you,” Richards added. “I don’t know how I’m still hanging in there!”