Andy Cohen Drops Big Hint About Kyle Richards’ Future on RHOBH

Andy Cohen dropped a hint that Kyle Richards will return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for a 14th season.

On the May 2, 2024, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the Bravo host was put in the hot seat by his guest, “Dateline” correspondent Andrea Canning. After Cohen allowed her to ask him one “Dateline”-style question, Canning asked about rumors regarding Richards’ future on the Bravo reality show. In return, Cohen gave more information than Richards has in recent interviews.

Richards has been a main cast member of RHOBH since 2010. She has yet to confirm if she will return to the show next season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Said Kyle Richards is Always Invited Back & Teased She’ll be Asked the Hard Questions Next Season

During the WWHL segment, Canning asked Cohen if there is any truth to the story that Richards is not invited back to RHOBH unless she tells all about her relationship with Morgan Wade. There have been rumors that Richards’ close relationship with the country singer turned romantic amid the RHOBH star’s separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky, last summer.

Cohen responded without hesitation. “Well, I think that Kyle is always invited back to Beverly Hills,” he said. “And I think that the supposition is that she opens up about her life.”

After Canning noted that Richards has been “very wishy-washy about Morgan,” Cohen replied, “Well, she’s told her story.”

Canning continued to pry. “Well, are they dating or not? Are they in a sexual relationship or not?” she asked.

Cohen laughed and said, “We will re-ask Kyle at the beginning of the season.”

Cohen’s comments made it seem as though Richards will be back for RHOBH season 14. The cast has not been confirmed by Bravo.

Kyle Richards Previously Addressed the Rumor

Richards was grilled about her friendship with Wade while filming RHOBH season 13 last year. The 55-year-old Bravo star’s friendship with the 29-year-old singer sparked some jealousy among her co-stars. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in December 2023, Richards’ longtime friend Dorit Kemsley even said, “I feel like the closer [Kyle] got to Morgan, the further she got from me.”

Up until the RHOBH reunion filming, Richards denied that she was anything more than friends with Wade. But many fans still aren’t buying it.

In April 2024, a source told The Daily Mail that Richards was given an ultimatum and would not be allowed to return to RHOBH unless she “agrees to reveal her real relationship with Morgan Wade.”

“The producers feel that Kyle has said all she can say about her split from Mauricio [Umansky] and now it is time to tell the truth about her dating Morgan,” the Daily Mail source claimed. “Kyle has beat around the bush a ton on Morgan and it is getting old. It is time for her to finally admit that it is more than a friendship,” the source added.

Richards addressed the rumor during an Amazon Live on April 30, 2024. She told fans that she was not given an ultimatum regarding her return to the Bravo reality show next season. Richards made it seem like the ball was in her court and she hadn’t decided whether to return or not.

“No,” Richards told her livestream viewers. “Because I don’t even know what I’m doing yet, guys, so that [rumor] can’t be true.”

Richards has repeatedly stated that she will wait as long as possible to decide to return to the show. She told Extra she always makes her decision at the “last minute.” “I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye,” she added.

Should Richards return to RHOBH for season 14, she will have a new story to tell. According to Page Six, in May 2024 the mom of four removed he married last name “Umansky” from her social media. The move came just after her estranged husband moved out of their Encino home.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 14 Cast is Not Set