Andy Cohen Got Busy With a Former Boy Band Singer

Although host Andy Cohen doesn’t often reveal much about his love life, there was a time when he had a fling with former NSYNC singer Lance Bass. However, the two have since said “bye, bye, bye,” to each other.

According to Billboard, during a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live, guest and star of The Real Housewives of New York Sonja Morgan put Cohen in the hot seat. Morgan asked Cohen who the most famous person he’s ever slept with was. In response, Cohen said, “The most famous person I ever slept with… I guess is Lance Bass,” according to Billboard.

However, after Cohen said that on Watch What Happens Live, Bass then took to his SiriusXM radio show to clarify what actually happened, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. “First of all, I’m not going to tell you what I do in the bedroom,” Bass said on his radio show in 2015. “Sex is a broad term… like ‘Andy banged Lance’ — when did he ever say that?”

Bass continued, “I can just tell you right now, there was no Andy D going in my B. I’m not going to tell you what went down… but it’s not what people are thinking.”

Bass is currently married to actor Michael Turchin.

Andy Cohen Is Openly Gay

While Cohen came out to his friends and family when he was a young adult, the first time that he ever came out publicly on TV was during the season one reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, according to Oprah Magazine. During the reunion, the women were talking about a comment that Teresa Giudice’s husband had said that costar Danielle Staub had found homophobic.

During the reunion, Cohen said about the comments, “Look, I have to say, I’m the only gay guy in the room. I am gay, and it was not comfortable to me.” Cohen told Oprah Magazine in 2019 that that was his “public” coming out.

Andy Cohen Now Has a Young Son

In February 2019, Cohen announced that he had a son via a surrogate. Cohen’s son’s name is Benajmin Allen Cohen. “I worked with an incredible surrogate,” Cohen told People in February 2019. “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously. My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I’ll be forever indebted to her.”

Cohen described the first time he saw a sonogram from his surrogate, telling People, “I was shooting the Southern Charm reunion and we were on a lunch break, and my surrogate texted me a video of the first sonogram. I was in my dressing room in tears. That was the moment for me where I was like, whoa.”

Cohen continued, telling People about his parenting style. “I think I will be [a] strict [dad], but I have a sense of what to get hysterical about and what to let slide,” Cohen told People. “I don’t want to be a helicopter dad. I don’t want to stress him out. I don’t want to stress myself out.”

