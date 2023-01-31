Andy Cohen Apologizes to ‘Real Housewives’ Star for His Behavior

Andy Cohen took to his Instagram Story on January 26 to publicly apologize to “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen. His video came during a break in the taping of the show’s season 5 reunion.

In the clip, Cohen spoke to the camera as he said the RHOM cast was “still shooting” the reunion but added, “I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today.” Pippen’s voice was then heard off-camera asking Cohen if he was “going to apologize.”

“I’m sorry, Larsa,” Cohen told her, as another cast member chimed in to ask what he was apologizing for. “For screaming at her,” Cohen reiterated.

There is no premiere date yet for the reunion episode of RHOM’s season 5, which premiered on Peacock on December 8, 2022.

Andy Cohen Said He Doesn’t Like Screaming at Women & Apologized Once More, Before Later Revealing That He Made It Home in Time to Tuck in His Daughter

During his Instagram Story, Cohen told the RHOM cast members, “I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women.” Pippen’s friend and RHOM co-star Lisa Hochstein told the “Watch What Happens Live” host that he “screamed” at her during the season 4 reunion.

“Sorry,” Cohen told her as well while looking a bit sheepish as the video ended. Despite Cohen’s unexpected “screaming” at Pippen, the reunion ended early enough as the host later shared that he made it home to tuck in his baby daughter Lucy.

“Well I had a lovely day with some beautiful, sometimes high-maintenance women, and I’m back,” he said in a later video. “I made it home in time for bedtime with my No. 1 beautiful, sometimes high-maintenance woman.”

Bravo Shared the Seating Chart for the RHOM Season 5 Reunion

In addition to Cohen’s video teasing some of what went doing during the RHOM reunion taping, Bravo also revealed the seating chart for the season 5 cast. The seating chart for the Housewives reunions often sees the cast members with some of the more controversial or central storylines sitting next to Cohen and this year, the two seats alongside him were given to Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Nicole Martin.

On one side, Hochstein was followed by Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth. On the other, Martin was followed by Julia Lemigova, Adriana de Moura and Guerdy Abraira rounded out the couch.

The 5th season of RHOM was rocked by the shocking split of Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein after he was heard on a hot mic expressing his intention to leave the RHOM star. Their separation quickly became one of the main storylines of the show. On the other hand, Martin, who joined the show for the rebooted 4th season, has had several major clashes with some of the show’s OG stars.

