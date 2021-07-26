Andy Cohen Talks Leah McSweeney Fan Backlash on This Season of RHONY

Andy Cohen is breaking his silence on the backlash that “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney has been receiving from fans this season.

“People are really on her this season and they’re saying she’s… I mean, I haven’t… people online, at least, are turning on her in a way that I’ve not seen from one season to the next,” Cohen said during a July 12, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, as recorded by Reality Blurb.

During the episode, Cohen’s guest, actor Michael Rapaport, seemed to agree with him, as Rapaport suggested that McSweeney wasn’t “built to be a housewife.”

Last year, McSweeney made her debut on “The Real Housewives of New York,” and is now in her second season. During season 12, fans really seemed to enjoy her fresh energy and young style, but now, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Fans Are Not Enjoying McSweeney This Season

@LeahmcSweeney is so Dramatic! She is plucking my last nerve. Even though Ramona is wrong so much of the time, at LEAST she is entertaining.#RHONY @Andy #leahmcsweeney @ramonasinger #ramonasinger #bravotv — No Lie Tees 🍷☕️🐶🐱 Pay it Forward (@nolietees) July 14, 2021

As Cohen spoke about on the episode of his radio show, many fans are turning against McSweeney on this season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” even though she was considered a “fan favorite” during her first season.

“@LeahmcSweeney is so dramatic!” wrote one fan on Twitter this month. “She is plucking my last nerve. Even though Ramona is wrong so much of the time, at LEAST she is entertaining.” Another fan seemed to agree, writing that McSweeney was, “Too dramatic, a huge complainer, talks with a constant high pitch whining sound, and a bad dresser. Those are just a few things off the top of my head when I think of Leah McSweeney.”

On Twitter, other users even called for her removal from the show. “I found it surprising that I couldn’t stand her this season,” one fan wrote on the social media platform. “She’s ageist, and I resented her ‘boomer’ put-downs. All the dramatics didn’t help either, especially the fake crying. The sister being forced on us was the worst. She needs to go.”

McSweeney Is Ignoring the Hate & Maintains That This Is the ‘Most Interesting’ Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Even though McSweeney might be getting some hate this year, she still maintains that this is a great season of “The Real Housewives of New York.” During a recent appearance on Betches’ Mention It All Podcast, McSweeney said, “I still think of all the [Real Housewives] franchises that are airing right now, our show is still the most interesting in dynamic. Yes, I said it, I don’t give a s***. I’m sorry that we don’t have some giant scandal, no one robbed anybody…We are talking about hard s*** and if everyone is like ‘I want an escape,’ then just turn [the show] off and leave us alone.”

During the podcast appearance, McSweeney also admitted that she was grateful to be able to film the show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We filmed during such a life-altering moment,” McSweeney said. “Especially in New York City. We were having protests every day, there was an election going on, there was a global pandemic in a city that — we had more regulations than upstate New York….I lost my grandmother and the beginning of filming but at the same time, I am so grateful that I had the show to do, whether people are enjoying it or not.”

