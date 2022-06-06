Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer’s Wedding Invite Leak

On May 31, 2022, “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer accidentally leaked information about Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ upcoming wedding.

At the time, Singer took to her Instagram Stories to share that she had received the “most exotic, glamorous wedding invitation” ever and decided to film it for her 900,000 Instagram followers to see. Issue being, the invitation was from Giudice and Ruelas and contained information from the date and time to the wedding venue — all of which was filmed by Singer.

Despite the fact that Singer promptly removed the video from her Stories, several people saw it and some fan accounts even did a screen record. Now, the invitation still lives on the internet.

According to the wedding invitation, Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding will be held on August 6, 2022, in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Also included in the invitation was an exclusive wedding guest website complete with a password, which many fans were able to access before the password was changed.

Heavy reached out to reps for both Singer and Giudice and didn’t hear back. And while neither Singer nor Giudice confronted the leak publicly on social media or otherwise, there was one person who did: Andy Cohen.

The only thing that Giudice posted was a screenshot of a wedding registry saying that it wasn’t real and people shouldn’t fulfill any of its asks.

Cohen Poked Fun at Singer Following the Invitation Leak

On June 2, 2022, Cohen celebrated his 54th birthday. He received dozens of messages from his Bravo family, including one from Singer.

“Happy happy birthday @bravoandy!!” Singer captioned a photo of her sitting on Cohen’s lap when she was on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Hope you’re having a fabulous day! Love you! Xo,” she wrote.

Cohen took to the comments section of the post to respond — but his message was more than a simple thank you. He saw an opportunity to poke fun at Singer — and he took it.

“I would be honored for you to leak the location of my next party, Ramona,” Cohen wrote, adding a black heart emoji. His response received more than 1,500 likes and several people commented on it, including Singer.

The reality star posted one simple emoji underneath Cohen’s comment: The monkey covering its eyes.

Fans Loved Cohen’s ‘Shade’ & Let Him Know as Much in the Comments Section

After seeing Cohen’s comment on Singer’s post, several fans let him know that they approved and loved the “shade,” even if it was meant to be playful. Several people commented underneath Cohen’s message.

“@bravoandy this comment wins it all, king,” one person wrote.

“Now this is a shady boot winner!!” another Instagram user said, adding a few clapping hands emoji.

“@bravoandy haha good one. I’m so happy it happened, their heads are getting too big,” a third comment read.

“It’s always all about Ramona. She is always about the press and look! She’s everywhere. She’s smarter than she looks,” someone else added.

“@bravoandy That’s some good shade!!” read another response.

