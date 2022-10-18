Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Getting Booed at BravoCon

Andy Cohen has some thoughts about what happened to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna at BravoCon 2022.

During an Oct. 17 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, the Bravo host spoke out about Rinna getting booed during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel at BravoCon. The panel, which took place on Friday, October 14, was hosted by Brad Goreski and the entire RHOBH cast as they answered fan questions and reflected on last season’s drama. However, when Rinna was introduced to the stage, she was met with booing from the crowd.

Cohen revealed that it was actually Erika Girardi who told him that she warned Rinna about the booing.

“I was talking to Erika about it last night before ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ she said they were about to go on and Erika turned to Rinna and said, ‘You’re gonna get booed’,” Cohen claimed during the radio show. “And Rinna goes, ‘What?’ She goes, ‘Be prepared, you’re about to really get booed,’ and Rinna was like, ‘Really?’ By the way, this a secondhand conversation of what Erika told me, but Erika, I think got her head around it and kind of gave her the tools, like, what are you gonna do, own it, do something.”

Andy Cohen Addresses Lisa Rinna Getting Booed at BravoCon Andy Cohen hears the audio of Lisa Rinna getting booed at BravoCon and addresses the controversy. Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday and Wednesday at 10am ET/PT, on ly on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SXM App. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Instagram: RadioAndySXM 2022-10-17T21:26:34Z

Cohen continued, “Rinna then went to the press room… she went and described being booed as one of the highlights of her career, she said in thirty years I’ve never been booed and it was exhilarating. And I was like, you know what? For someone whose thing is owning it, I was like, good for you, man.”

Viewers can catch part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Rinna’s Future on ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ During BravoCon

While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022, Cohen discussed Rinna’s future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” After this past season of the show, many fans are unhappy with Rinna and how she’s treated her other castmates and have called for her to exit the franchise. During the season 12 reunion, Cohen also called out Rinna’s social media behavior as a “disaster.”

“I think the key to the success of this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh,” Cohen said of the Real Housewives franchise during the interview. “In terms of specifics of Rinna and anyone else, I think everything is on the table — but nothing to announce about that right now.”

Rinna Said She Would Exit RHOBH if It Was a ‘Mutual Decision’ Between Her and the Network

Even though some fans might want to see Rinna off the show, she told Us Weekly that she would only leave “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” if it was a “mutual decision” between her and Bravo.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” Rinna told Us Weekly while being interviewed at BravoCon on Oct. 14. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

Rinna also added, “This is a hard season. I would, I don’t feel at peace after this season whether I came back or not. You know what I’m saying? This was a very, very difficult season for everybody, but especially for me because of my mom. And I just had a really rough time, probably the roughest year of my life, you know? And that’s just the truth.”

