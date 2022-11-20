Andy Cohen Reacts to Real Housewives Star’s ‘Messy’ Comment

On November 17, Andy Cohen posted a video advertisement on his page for Fresca Mixed, the popular soft drink mixed with spirits, and it prompted a pointed reply from Lisa Rinna.

In his video, he showed off the Tequila Paloma and wrote in the caption, “If you know me, you know I’ve been waiting for this for A LONG time. Bubbly, boozy, frisky? @FrescaMixed you’re the most delicious #partner a guy could ask for!” A lot of Bravo stars and celebs took to the comments to react, including Tamra Judge, who wrote, “I saw that at the store yesterday and instantly thought of you.”

However, the most popular comment by far was from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, who wrote, “Hi I’d like to try my friend Andy Cohens new tequila drink please.” Her comment picked up over 2,700 likes, and Cohen replied to her shady comment with a simple, “omg.” Many fans commented on Rinna’s reply, with some calling it “messy” and saying she was “stirring the pot.”

Lisa Rinna Was Involved in Drama With Kathy Hilton on RHOBH Over Her Tequila Order While on the Cast’s Aspen Trip

RHOBH viewers will know that Rinna’s shady comment about her “friend Andy Cohen’s new tequila” was a reference to an explosive moment in the latest season of the hit Bravo show during the cast’s trip to Aspen, Colorado.

A major feud involving Rinna and Kathy Hilton heated up during the trip and it was ignited by tequila. While at a bar, Rinna decided to order Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila instead of the Casa Del Sol brand, of which Hilton is an investor. Hilton had already brought up the Casa Del Sol tequila earlier in the trip and when they arrived at the bar, she pointed out that it was on the shelves.

Rinna, however, asked the bartender for “a little shot of that 818 Tequila” as she said, “I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila. I just haven’t tried it.” Hilton ended up getting heated toward Rinna and also toward her sister Kyle Richards as she accused her of not doing anything about the situation.

Tequila-gate spawned a lot of big arguments and was a major talking point of the season as Hilton’s daughter Paris Hilton even appeared to like some shady comments about her aunt Richards.

Andy Cohen Called Out Lisa Rinna at the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion for Her Social Media Behavior

Rinna’s comment on Cohen’s Instagram post came a month after the “Watch What Happens Live” host called her out for having “no impulse control” on social media.

During the second episode of the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Cohen accused Rinna of being “disastrous” on social media and said he’d spoken to her about it on several occasions. He told her she was causing a lot of problems for herself and often ended up deleting her posts soon after sharing them.

While Rinna explained why she often posted things without thinking about them first, she acknowledged that it wasn’t ideal and that she was working on doing better.

