Andy Cohen Reveals What He Thought About Meghan Markle Interview

During a recent podcast appearance, Andy Cohen weighed in on Meghan Markle’s recent sitdown interview with Oprah, revealing that he “totally understands” why the couple left the royal family.

While appearing on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi, Cohen shared his thoughts on Markle’s March 7 tell-all. “I would have watched three hours. [I was] glued,” Cohen said. “The two things for me that make it impossible not to root for and care about Meghan and Harry is her saying she was suicidal and when you look at the racist crap that went down in various ways. It’s a no-brainer. I get why [they] left.”

Cohen continued, “It makes me sad that Harry and William’s relationship seems to be very bad. I thought it was also a bombshell that it doesn’t seem like Kate and Meghan are in [a good place]. Harry was like, ‘I need to keep my wife and my family safe.’ And this was not a safe environment for them.”

Andy Cohen on Real Housewives, Meghan Markle, and Being a Dad | No Filter with NaomiWhat a treat it was to sit down with my good friend Andy Cohen and discuss all things Real Housewives, his show Watch What Happens Live, what it's like being a father, and the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. This is No Filter with Naomi, a weekly series with the most well-known… 2021-03-09T20:00:14Z

Cohen also added that Oprah has always been one of his biggest inspirations as a fellow TV host. “I watched almost every episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show,” Cohen revealed while talking to Campbell. “I loved that show. I thought it was so well-produced. I admired how she interviewed people. Every episode was a big deal.”

Andy Cohen Also Shared His Thoughts on Twitter

Fully on the Sussex’s side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William – sounds really bad. Also – we need the return of the big Oprah interview — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 8, 2021

Immediately after the interview aired, Cohen was not shy about voicing his opinions on Twitter. On March 7, Cohen wrote, “Fully on the Sussex’s side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William-sounds really bad. Also-we need to return of the big Oprah interview.”

The following day, Cohen expressed more of his thoughts on the platform, questioning how anyone could possibly be defending the Royals following the interview. “How does anyone defend Buckingham Palace not offering security for Harry & Megan’s child???” Cohen tweeted. “Fergie & Andrew’s kids get security and Harry’s don’t???”

Some of Andy Cohen’s Employees Did Not Agree With Him

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Even though Cohen took the side of The Sussexs’, some of his former employees on The Real Housewives did not. Before the interview aired, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel trashed Markle, tweeting, “Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd also had a lot to say about Markle, and seemingly agreed with Frankel. “I find it hard to believe that Oprah made $9m to do this interview but M&H didn’t get paid?” Dodd tweeted on March 8. “Maybe they didn’t get paid personally but did their business Archwell get paid?? Why do this for free especially when you got cut off? Just asking a question haters.”

READ NEXT: Wendy Williams Trashes RHOA Ladies Over Strippergate