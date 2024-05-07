Andy Cohen Responds to Fan Comments About Met Gala Appearance

“Real Housewives” reunion moderator and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen stepped out on the first Monday in May, attending the annual Met Gala with his best friend and perennial red carpet date Sarah Jessica Parker.

“One of the perks of my life is escorting Cinderella to the ball… tux: @berluti,” Cohen captioned a May 6 Instagram photo of the couple. As noted in his caption, Cohen rocked a classic black Berluti tuxedo while Jessica Parker shined in a sculptural gown by Richard Quinn, with a matching headpiece by Philip Treacy. The dress code for fashion’s biggest night was “The Garden of Time”, a nod to a J.G. Ballard short story of the same name and the Met’s new exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

While many fans were excited by the pair’s fashions, one fan account Bravo By Betches took notice of Cohen’s red carpet pose, and how it bears a similarity with some of his other recent paparazzi photos.

“we have GOT to find something else for Andy Cohen to do with his hands,” the account wrote in a May 7 Instagram post filled with shots of Cohen at different events letting his arms hang half-heartedly at his side.

Cohen himself commented on the post, to acknowledge his awkward posing. He wrote, “I’m HORRIBLE at posing! You could also do one with my leg jutting out! #Hopeless.”

Fans Have Thoughts on Andy Cohen’s Met Gala Tux

Fans and friends of Cohen’s were very supportive of his look in his comment section, including Housewives stars from across the country.

“Now these are Met Gala looks ❤️,” Lisa Barlow from “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” commented.

“Damn love it looking so good Andy and I love me Sara,” Chanel Ayan from the “Dubai” Housewives added.

“Woww 🔥 🔥 🔥,” Alexia Nepola from the “Miami” franchise added.

While fans were complimentary of Cohen’s post, some users had constructive criticism for the Bravo boss. After Queens of Bravo shared a shot of Cohen’s red carpet tux, fans called for him to find a tailor.

“Why can’t Andy get a properly tailored tux!” one fan commented, with another adding, “Andy…..get a tux that’s tailored!! You look like your going to a wedding with a bad rented oversized tuxedo 🤔 😂.”

Amelia Gray Makes Met Gala Debut

While Cohen was one of the only active Bravo stars to hit the Met Gala, one former “Housewives of Beverly Hills” supporting cast member made her Met Gala debut. Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray attended the event dressed in a sculptural yellow look by Undercover. Gray’s skirt acted like a cage, with one sheer piece of fabric showcasing purple roses inside.

The mini-dress also included lights inside, making for quite the statement when worn in a dark room when the only thing visible is the bushel of flowers inside.

Amelia gray wearing the coolest piece from undercover ss24 at the met gala!! pic.twitter.com/fEM8XkuUgU — sam (@pinkmochhi) May 6, 2024

Rinna celebrated her daughter’s Met appearance in her own May 7 post, where she wrote, “BABY’S FIRST MET GALA 🌼 💛 💜 🌸 💐,” in the caption.

