Andy Cohen Comments on Nene Leakes’ Interest in Returning to ‘RHOA’

Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen has commented on Nene Leakes, of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, stating that she is interested in being a star on the series again, as reported by The Black Chronicle.

NeNe Leakes starred in the first seven seasons of “RHOA.” After appearing as a guest during season 8, the reality television personality took a hiatus. She later had a main role in season 10 but quit the series following its twelfth season. The Black Chronicle reported Leakes claimed ‘Bravo unfairly ‘pushed her out'” of the show.

According to The Wrap, after Leakes announced her departure from the Bravo show, Wendy Williams commented on the matter during a September 2020 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The daytime television host asserted that Leakes would want to go back on the show because she “likes attention, dramatic attention.” She also expressed concern about how the former Bravo star would be making money. Leakes did not appreciate Williams’ comments. She took to Twitter and shared that she believed the 57-year-old had substance abuse issues and that Cohen was “racist.”

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget,” read the tweet posted on September 28, 2020.

Even though she has had past issues with Bravo and Cohen, Leakes revealed during a November 2021 interview on “The Real” that she is “okay with returning to the show.”

“We could work through a few things, I’m happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of [the cast members],” said Leakes.

The 53-year-old also spoke about her relationship with Cohen.

“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love [Cohen’s son] Benny Boo and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit down and talk and then we are off to the races,” said Leakes.

During a December 1 interview on “The Real,” Loni Love mentioned to Cohen that Leakes expressed interest in becoming an “RHOA” cast member again.

“You know, we’re in the midst of shooting season 14 of ‘Atlanta Housewives’ and it’s great and Marlo [Hampton] has her peach and Sheree [Whitfield] is back and we have some new faces, some great faces and Kenya Moore is on fire now so I’m really focused on season 14 of the ‘Housewives of Atlanta’ and not really looking beyond that,” replied the father-of-one.

Cohen made similar comments about Leakes’ interest in being an “RHOA” star in future seasons while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021.

“Right now I’m so focused on this season which is in production and we’ve got a great group and we’re off and running to the races so right now my mind is really on that,” said the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

Kenya Moore Discussed NeNe Leakes in a November 2021 Interview

“RHOA” star Kenya Moore also commented on Leakes’ possible return during a November 2021 Page Six interview.

“In terms of her coming back you know listen, I don’t know if that is NeNe’s decision at this point. It think it’s really kind of up to the network. If it were up to her fans they would say, ‘Absolutely yes, bring her back.’ She was a viable cast member for many many years, you know, one of the OGs and you can’t take that away from the franchise,” explained Moore.

