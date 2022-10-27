Andy Cohen Gives Inside Scoop on the New RHONY Cast

Bravo has chosen the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” and the women were introduced at BravoCon 2022.

The decision to reboot the show with a whole new cast came after a very tumultuous season 13 that had low ratings and no reunion. Bravo made the decision to completely recast the show for its 14th season.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will make up the new cast. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen spoke about the cast, why the women were chosen, and said a little bit about the new stars.

Cohen Said He’s ‘Really Excited’ for the New Cast

Cohen wanted something fresh and new for the franchise, so he worked to recast the show entirely, while promising fans a spinoff of sorts, which is temporarily being called “Legacy.”

Cohen has said that the “Legacy” cast hasn’t come together yet because the main focus was the original reboot, which will be getting underway soon — now that there is a cast. The executive producer told Entertainment Tonight a bit about the women that were chosen to become the faces of the new franchise and the reasons behind those decisions.

“We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected and who are vibrant, living all over New York City with interesting jobs and interesting relationships and we found them with this group,” Cohen said, adding that the women are from “all over town.”

“They’re actually friends. They have real jobs… you know, we’ve got a fashion PR person, we’ve got a Somali supermodel, we’ve got Jenna Lyons who is known, I mean, she revitalized the J. Crew brand, she speaks for herself. We’ve got an Instagram influencer,” Cohen continued.

“So there’s all different types and I’m really excited. Their energy and excitement and humor… it’s going to be a whole new RHONY,” he added.

Cohen Stands by His Decision to Split the Franchise

Although several “Real Housewives” fans have expressed sadness over losing the original RHONY cast and doubt that the new women will be able to deliver, Cohen seems confident that it will all work out in the end.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” he told People magazine at BravoCon.

“But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans,” he added.

The cast of “Legacy” will likely be announced in the coming months, once contracts get signed. From there, fans will have to wait and see how things play out with the two shows.

