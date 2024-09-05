Andy Cohen Isn’t Rushing to Fire Cast of Popular Franchise

Andy Cohen doesn’t think that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” can move “forward” as is — but he’s in no “rush” to make any final decisions about future seasons just yet.

“We’re going to take our time,” Cohen told Extra TV about the show’s next season. When asked about a cast shakeup, Cohen suggested that production hasn’t gotten that far. “I wish that I had an answer for you. We actually don’t. We’re going to figure it out. We’ll get back to you,” he responded.

Cohen told the outlet that he really enjoyed season 14 but he doesn’t see how things can continue with two separate friend groups on the show.

“I actually thought it was a great season, but I think that it was just very clear that there was no moving forward with this group,” he told Extra.

Andy Cohen Has Said a Complete Cast Reboot Is an ‘Option’ for the New Jersey Franchise

On the June 21, 2024, episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast, Cohen talked more about the future of the popular New Jersey franchise.

He told podcast host and pal Lewis that it’s entirely possible that production decides to go the way of “The Real Housewives of New York” and recast the entire series for season 15. However, that’s not the only option that is being looked at.

“I think there are four different ways that we could go with that show. And I think you could probably figure out what they are. We are going to let this season play out. We will all talk. We’ll do the focus group stuff. We’ll do all the stuff we do. And we’ll probably do a bunch of casting. And we’ll take our time,” Cohen said.

The season finale of the show has since aired, and Cohen has said similar things in interviews, as evidenced by what he told Extra TV in mid-August.

The Future of RHONJ Is Unlikely to Have Both Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga

Cohen has continuously said that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” can’t continue on the way it has been going. On the April 11, 2024, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the executive producer explained his thoughts on the cast.

“What I want to clarify is that I maintain that statement. It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this; it somehow worked this season,” he said.

It seems more and more unlikely that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will both be moving forward on the show.

“We got through the season and it worked and it’s interesting and as I think you see from the trailer, the season is not about Melissa versus Teresa and I think that’s great, yet they’re both still on the show and we want to see them on the show,” he explained, adding, “they’re both, you know, they’re both stars and they’ve been on the show, you know, forever, so it worked this season, but I stand by what I’m saying that for the future, it’s not sustainable.”

