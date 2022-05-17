Andy Cohen Slammed as ‘Pathetic’ for Behavior at RHONJ Reunion

Andy Cohen is facing criticism following part two of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion. The show’s executive producer, who also serves as the reunion host, found himself in the middle of a fight between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

At one point during the reunion, Cohen was defending Gorga, and he even suggested that Gorga was extremely important to the show. While Gorga is one of the most talked about House Husbands of any franchise, most fans recognize that the “Real Housewives” is ultimately about the women, and their men should be additive rather than a focus.

That isn’t the case when it comes to Gorga, however. And that could be because both his wife and his only sister are on the show. Nevertheless, some fans weren’t too thrilled with Cohen speaking out on Gorga’s behalf.

“Andy sticking up for Joe so much during this reunion is truly pathetic,” one Redditor said, kicking off a new thread on the platform. “How does this husband, not even a main cast member, have that much pull on this show? It seems so bizarre and makes no sense. What behind the scenes blood pact did he sign?!” the Reddit user added.

Several people agreed with the OP (original poster), slamming Cohen for taking Gorga’s side.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many RHONJ Fans Think Gorga Needs to Leave the Drama to the Women

It seems that Gorga was criticized just as much — if not more — than Cohen following his comments on the reunion.

“Andy’s hard on for joe is so gross. Joe is pathetic and tbh he’s also a b****. His wife is boring and rides Teresa’s coattails. I personally think Joe and Melissa try to fight with Teresa because it’s the only life line they have. Teresa is just too dumb to realize that lol Love her or hate her, Teresa IS NJ. She has real storylines and real conflict even when Melissa gone. Joe is just soooooo gross and sleazy and Melissa is so painfully boring,” one comment read.

“I’m done with housewives for a while. I’ll read everyone’s posts to catch up but I’m done watching. If Andy has this much say & he’s allowed to play favorites then he’s doing a s***** job,” another person said.

“I wish Andy would stop inflating this chump’s ego,” a Redditor wrote on another thread about the reunion.

“Aside of the paycheck, I believe that as a producer, Andy is so pro-joe bc it’s the only franchise that has actual family and family beef as a storyline. Without joe, there would be something missing at this point. He is entertaining in his own right, but add the family dynamic and it makes for great TV,” someone else suggested.

Cohen’s Behavior Was Defended by Some Fans Who Thought He Did the Right Thing by Sticking up for Gorga

Interestingly, some fans think that Gorga was right and that Cohen did the right thing by sticking up for him.

“Andy probably would have said that about anyone in that moment because Teresa was being a massive a******. To keep whoever it was coming back and to try and stop Teresa from being so f****** annoying. The idea that it’s somehow rude or wrong to tell her she’s not more important than other people on the show and can’t just be a d*** to everyone all the time is ludicrous,” someone wrote.

“Andy wasn’t wrong though,” another Redditor added.

“Joe deserves to be heard. Whatever your opinion of him. Teresa was interrupting, as usual. Andy wanted Joe to be able to say how he feels,” a third person commented.

