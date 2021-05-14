Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Porsha Williams’ Engagement

Andy Cohen is finally sharing his thoughts on the recent news that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is engaged to her costar Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

During a May 13 episode of the “Watch What Happens Live After Show,” Cohen revealed what he thinks about the star’s engagement. “I think it’s wild,” Cohen revealed. “I’m staying tuned. I can’t wait to find out more. That’s what I think.”

On May 11, Williams announced her engagement via Instagram, as she showed off a picture of her alongside her new fiancé. “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” Williams wrote in the caption. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Williams continued, writing, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

Falynn Guobadia Has Responded to the Engagement News

After Williams announced her engagement, Guobadia’s ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, took to Instagram to speak out about the news. During this past season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Guobadia was introduced as Williams’ friend and was still married to Simon Guobadia.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Guobadia wrote on her Instagram page. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

This news comes nearly a month after Guobadia had announced her divorce. In an April 2021 Instagram story captured by Heavy at the time, Guobadia wrote, “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

Other Bravo Stars Have Weighed in on Williams’ Engagement

I didn’t watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh shit😳😳 now i see what y’all saying! OUCH — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2021

It looks like Cohen is not the only one who has weighed in on Williams’ recent engagement. The day the news broke, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes took to her Twitter page to air out her opinions.

“I didn’t watch the show!” Leakes wrote. “So this the man that was on the show with that girl?!?! Oh s***. Now I see what y’all saying! OUCH.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore also reacted to the news on her Twitter page, as she re-tweeted a video of Nicki Minaj saying, “Did I lie? Did I lie?”

