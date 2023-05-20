Andy Cohen Confirms RHOBH Star Quit the Show

Andy Cohen is confirming what many “Real Housewives” fans have suspected for months: Lisa Rinna quit “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after the finale.

The admission came by way of Cohen’s new book, “The Daddy Diaries.” During a sit-down with the “Smith Sisters” on SiriusXM on May 11, 2023, Cohen talked about that excerpt specifically.

In his book, Cohen revealed that he received a text from Rinna after the reunion in which she told him that she was quitting the show. However, she then seemed to have a change of heart — but Cohen ultimately felt that it was time for Rinna to step away from the show after seven seasons — and a fairly crazy season 12.

“We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause),” he wrote in his book (via Hollywood Life).

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Revealed the Text He Received From Lisa Rinna

Play

Andy Cohen Talks RHOBH Leaks & Lisa Rinna Texts Andy Cohen joined Smith Sisters Live and talks about Real Housewives leaking drama to the press and Lisa Rinna quitting RHOBH after the reunion. Hear Smith Sisters Live every Monday through Friday at 9am ET, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SXM app. Follow Radio Andy on Instagram/Twitter: RadioAndySXM 2023-05-11T14:38:14Z

In his book, Cohen shared details about what led to Rinna RHOBH season 13 departure — and he revealed it initially went down via text. Regardless, he seems to think that Rinna will end up returning to the show in the future as she apparently regretted her decision to say she was leaving.

“What did you think about the tea that I spilled about Rinna quitting the show after the Beverly Hills reunion?” Cohen asked the Smith Sisters, referring to what he had written in his book.

“That was wild to me because I had understood the narrative as her having been fired and I was mind-blown when she texted immediately that night after the reunion being like, ‘I’m out,’ but then it was like, ‘Actually no I’m not,’ and then it’s like, ‘Well, now you’re on pause.’ It was so chaotic,” the show’s co-host Lauren Smith said.

“And I think she immediately, obviously immediately regretted what she had done and that’s something that’s like if you’re moving that erratically and that sort of moment, you needed to be on pause, fired, quit. Like, whatever word you want to use, that needed to happen. I’m also shocked she didn’t publish the text,” Mariah Smith added.

Andy Cohen Has Praised Lisa Rinna’s Time on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While things may have gotten a bit tricky towards the end of her run, Rinna and Cohen don’t seem to have any hard feelings about the way things were left — at least, they didn’t.

In an interview with Bravo’s “The Daily Dish,” Cohen said that he alerted Rinna about what he decided to reveal in his latest memoir.

“I sent her the book, she knows that’s in there. She has the book,” he said. When asked if he thought he’d be getting a call from Rinna after she reads it, he responded, “I don’t know. That’s the thing: You never know.”

The Bravo exec previously called Rinna’s time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” an “iconic run,” according to People magazine.

Rinna is still friends with some of the season 13, including Erika Jayne — the Thelma to her Louise. Whether or not she will be back for season 14? Her rep has issued a statement that suggests that’s probably unlikely.

“There was never any discussion with anyone about that concept,” Rinna’s rep told E! News, referring to Rinna being on pause.

“Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it,” her rep continued.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Pens Emotional Tribute to Daughter Amid Serious Health Issues