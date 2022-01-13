Andy Cohen Speaks out About Mary Cosby Bailing on RHOSLC Reunion

She might send Jesus after him.

During a January 11 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen addressed Mary Cosby’s absence on the upcoming “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. Cohen confirmed that Cosby was indeed a no-show during filming day, but that it didn’t exactly come as a surprise to him.

“As you’ve heard, Mary M. Cosby did not come, which was very disappointing to me,” Cohen said during Andy Cohen Live, which was captured by @QueensofBravo on Twitter.

Andy talks about Mary not attending the #RHOSLC Reunion pic.twitter.com/D8y1t7ZwGW — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 11, 2022

Cohen continued, “I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air, we had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore. And, you know…”

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion, you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” Cohen said. “I would much rather hear from her and the truth of the matter is, this show, she was a big part of the success of this show. It’s been on two seasons, she’s been an integral part of the show, so if she doesn’t want to come back to the show that’s one thing, but I would’ve liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high and then make the decision.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Cosby Shared a Cryptic Quote on Instagram After Skipping out on the Reunion

Shortly after it was revealed that Cosby had skipped out on the reunion, she took to Instagram to post a carousel of cryptic quotes about reality TV on January 8, which was captured by Heavy at the time. The post has since been deleted from her page.

“TV watching lowers IQ,” the quote read. “And it increases rudeness too. … ‘Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist, coach and professional speaker at …”

The second slide in the carousel read, “Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one. These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world.”

Cohen Teased Another Dramatic Moment During the Reunion

During Cohen’s January 11 radio show episode, he also teased that something “jaw-dropping” is coming up in the remaining episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which will play out in the reunion.

“The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion, and there’s something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the ‘Housewives,’” Cohen said, as captured by Page Six.

Cohen continued, “When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged.”

READ NEXT: Heather Dubrow Fires Back at Jeff Lewis’ Comments Amid Ongoing Feud