Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams Quitting RHOA

On September 30, 2021, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams announced via Instagram that she would not be returning to the franchise next season. In the comments section of the post, many of Williams’ former castmates and Bravo friends wished her well, but Andy Cohen had an especially sweet message for the star.

“What a run,” Cohen wrote. “What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye.”

In Williams’ announcement post, she explained that it was a “difficult” decision to exit the show. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” Williams wrote. “Next season, I will not be returning to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Williams was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during seasons five through 13.

One ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Teased a Cast Shakeup During a Recent Interview

Williams’ departure may not come as a surprise for some, because during a recent September 8, 2021, interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya Moore teased that there was a big cast shakeup coming to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“[There will] definitely cast shakeup,” Moore said at the time. “Some new faces… and some old faces not there.”

Moore also joked, “ Word on the street is I may be out of a job. Here’s the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn’t want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God’s will, not my will, will be done. I have had an amazing run. It’s been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder.”

Another Longtime ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Also Leaving the Franchise

Williams is not the only long-standing cast member to be leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” On September 27, 2021, Cynthia Bailey announced via Instagram that she would not be returning to the franchise, either.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,'” Bailey wrote in the caption. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

Bailey continued, writing, “Thank you to my ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.”

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is rumored to begin filming in October, according to Entertainment Tonight.

