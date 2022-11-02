Andy Cohen Reveals Baby Gifts He Got From Different ‘Real Housewives’

Andy Cohen is spilling all the tea about the different gifts that “Real Housewives” stars have gotten for his 6-month-old daughter, Lucy.

During an interview with TODAY Parents that was published on Nov. 1, the Bravo host revealed the items that the various ladies of “The Real Housewives” have gifted his daughter over the past few months.

“The first gift came from Gizelle Bryant, got her this huge jewelry box,” Cohen told the outlet. “Tamra Judge got a Gucci diaper bag, Dorinda [Medley] also got her Gucci. A lot of labels.”

While speaking with TODAY Parents, Cohen also opened up about what it’s like being a dad of two. Cohen welcomed his first child, a son named Benjamin Allen Cohen, in February 2019 via surrogate, and welcomed his second child, Lucy Eve Cohen, in April 2022, also via surrogate.

“I’m home most nights, which is totally not me,” Cohen said. ”My priorities have really shifted. I just need to be around more.”

Cohen continued, “I think also being a single parent… you’re the only one. I mean you can have as much help as you want, but you are the only parent. There’s an added weight that you put on yourself, and (your kids) put on you, and that’s natural.”

Andy Cohen Spoke About His Solo Parenting Journey After His Son Was Born

Shortly after Cohen’s first child was born, he opened up about his decision to become a single parent in an interview with People, explaining that he didn’t want to wait any longer to have a child.

“It’s not something in your mind — ‘Oh, I want to do this alone.’ But I like being alone,” Cohen told the outlet in February 2019. “I didn’t want to wait. To me it would have to be a very special person to say, ‘Let’s do this together.’ And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I’ll meet him soon.”

Cohen continued, “I will say, my first night back in New York City, I had a moment where I was in the apartment and [Benjamin] was upstairs and I was like, ‘Wow, man, this is on you,’ and it was heavy.”

However, Cohen did add at the time that there were “a swarm of women around who are ready to love on this boy.”

Andy Cohen Described His Son as ‘Cheerful’ & ‘Great’ in a 2021 Interview

Before his second child was born, Cohen gushed about his son during a November 2021 appearance on St. Louis’ KMOX radio, which was noted by Us Weekly at the time.

“He’s a cheerful, great kid,” Cohen said about Ben during the radio appearance, according to Us Weekly. “He makes it fun. I learn things every day. I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I’m trying to be as laid back as I possibly can.”

Cohen also noted that he had a lot of “support” from others in his life when it comes to parenting.

