These Real Housewives Stars Recently ‘Upset’ Andy Cohen

During a recent appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed how he really felt about Zoom reunions and that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion made him “upset.”

During the podcast, Cohen revealed that he didn’t enjoy doing Zoom reunions on the network. Cohen began hosting Zoom reunion specials during the coronavirus pandemic and has held virtual reunions for shows like Shahs of Sunset, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Below Deck Mediterranean. According to Reality Blurb, Cohen revealed to podcast host Pellegrino, “The Zoom reunions have been especially tiring. That [RHOBH] reunion this year, I was really upset after.”

Cohen continued, “I was doing these Zoom reunions in a room alone and then going to my house alone. It was not satisfying of a decompress.” Though many of the recent virtual reunions have been dramatic and high-tension, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion was especially difficult to watch for many fans. Many of the women feuded with each other, especially stars Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna, who have since ended their 20-year friendship.

Andy Cohen Said He Drank Tequila After ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills virtual reunion was filmed this summer, Cohen revealed on his radio show that he went home and drank tequila when it was all over. “We started filming at like 2 something on the East Coast. I was kind of annoyed. I was, of course, the only one on the East Coast,” Cohen said on Radio Andy on July 20, according to Us Weekly. “So we wrapped at about 11:15 or 11:30 on the East Coast and I was, like, done. I came home and poured myself a big cup of tequila, just straight tequila.”

However, not all fun seemed to be lost on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. On July 17, Cohen posted a photo to Instagram of him posing alongside lifesize cut-outs of the RHOBH cast. In the caption, Cohen wrote, “#RHOBH Reunion Cosplay… I miss them!”

Andy Cohen Recently Spoke About Filming ‘Housewives’ During the Coronavirus Pandemic

During an August interview with E! News, Cohen spoke about filming Real Housewives in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re following all of the protocols. And it’s challenging,” Cohen said to E!

Cohen also spoke about his experience filming The Real Housewives of New York reunion in-person, which has been one of the only reunions on Bravo that wasn’t filmed virtually. The women sat down on Long Island in August to film their Season 12 reunion. “It was great!” Cohen told E! about filming the reunion in-person. “I mean, it was really odd on one level but it was also amazing to be doing an in person…and we were all six feet away, we weren’t allowed to touch. But it was really, it was still really dramatic and it was just it was exciting. I’ve never been happier to put a suit on.”

