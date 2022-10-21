Andy Cohen Reveals What It Takes to Be a ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Andy Cohen has a type when it comes to “Real Housewives.” The Bravo host has helped cast dozens of stars on the franchise since its debut in 2006, in big cities from New York to Salt Lake City.

Cohen once revealed that when looking for a potential Housewife it is important she“will have something to say” and “won’t be run over” by the other women, according to The Sun.

But during the BravoCon weekend in October 2022, Cohen elaborated further on what makes a great Housewives candidate.

Andy Cohen Revealed What He Looks for in a Real Housewife

While speaking with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on “The Today Show” on October 14, 2022, Cohen was asked if he plays favorites. Cohen refused to name his favorite Bravolebrity – “That’s an HR issue,” he quipped – but he divulged when he was asked to name a singular trait that he looks for when casting for the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“I think funny goes a long way,” Cohen said. “I don’t think the Housewives would still be going 16 years later if there wasn’t a great sense of humor and originality and the ability to lead your life openly in front of the cameras. Those are all really great hallmarks of a great housewife.”

Cohen said producers use a mix of audition tapes and seeking out stars to cast the franchise, and that sometimes he knows at first sight if a candidate will be a good fit.

During a panel at BravoCon later in the day, Cohen revealed that it’s hard to get a Housewife fired. “They really have to piss the audience off,” he revealed.

Andy Cohen Revealed Who Some of His Favorite Real Housewives Are

Cohen has admitted that he is closer to some “Real Housewives” stars than others. In April 2022, he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the “Housewives” stars that he has the greatest friendships with.

“The ones that I’ve been with the longest are the ones that I have the deepest relationships with,” he revealed. “’Orange County’ started 16 years ago. It’s wild to me, the amount of time that I’ve known Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, and Kandi Burruss. Those are people that I consider colleagues. I have great respect for them.”

As for least favorites, Cohen did not shed any tears when former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Amber Marchese was fired from the show after one season. The Marcheses appeared on the sixth season of the Bravo reality show in 2014, and exited the following year.

Amber told Us Weekly the Bravo reality show was not what she and her husband, Jim, “expected it to be.” Jim Marchese famously got into blowout fights with other cast members, and when some of his past homophobic tweets resurfaced online, Cohen took to Twitter to respond to a fan who said they were glad the Marcheses were “fired’ from Bravo. “Than gd,” Cohen wrote. “Sick. Pray for his poor kids.”

At BravoCon 2022, Cohen confirmed that Jim Marchese is his least favorite House husband.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back