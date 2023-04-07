Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Asks Real Housewives Stars About Their Weight Loss

Andy Cohen revealed why he sometimes comments on Real Housewives stars’ weight loss while interviewing them.

On the April 5, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy,” Cohen reacted to a social media message he received from a fan asking him to stop complimenting Real Housewives stars for looking “thin” and asking if they are using weight loss drugs.

According to TooFab, Cohen revealed that a social media user told him that she has heard him praise three “Watch What Happens Live” guests for “losing weight” and then ask them if they are using Ozempic. The Bravo host then admitted his critic was “right,” and explained why he goes there with his guests by asking them if they are using weight loss drugs.

“I’m trying to deliver the goods for my audience watching,” Cohen explained. “I mean, if [‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star] Dolores [Catania] shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened.”

Fans Have Reacted to Andy Cohen’s Weight Loss Questions on WWHL

Cohen has been questioning Bravo stars’ use of weight loss drugs for a while now. In September 2022, he tweeted, “Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic ?????”

Ozempic is an injectable drug used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes, per the FDA. Non-diabetic users have been criticized for taking the drug for weight loss.

On his radio show, Cohen recounted his WWHL interview with Catania, who was a guest on the April 4, 2023 edition of the Bravo talk show, and how he commented that she looked “thin.” Catania admitted to using weight loss drugs and revealed that she got “on the bandwagon” because she didn’t want to look bigger than her co-stars at the RHONJ reunion taping.

Cohen also asked, “What housewife isn’t on Ozempic?” Catania later clarified that she is taking Mounjaro, which is another diabetes drug that can result in weight loss, according to Today.

“I said to her, ‘You look great,'” Cohen revealed on his radio show. “And she said, ‘Yeah, I lost weight.’ I go ‘Ozempy?’ She said, ‘Yup you better believe it!’”

“I was happy that she told the truth about it by the way, because there are so many people who aren’t,” Cohen added of the controversial weight loss method.

But not all fans agreed.

“Didn’t love the talk promoting unhealthy body images and disordered eating. We all know taking a pill that makes you not want to eat is unhealthy, so glorifying it is really damaging and not setting a good example,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“I wish Andy would have called out or said something about Dolores admitting to be on Ozempic. As a public figure it’s so irresponsible to say and do when people who need the medicine to live are struggling to get it because these idiots want a quick weight loss,” another wrote on Twitter.

Others Have Praised Andy Cohen for Asking the Real Questions

Cohen has mentioned other Real Housewives stars’ weight loss in recent months.

According to Page Six, when Cohen asked RHONJ star Jenn Fessler about her slimmer physique on a March 2023 WWHL episode, she replied, “I took peptides and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with [peptides] that help people lose weight.”

Cohen then asked Fessler if she takes Ozempic, and she replied, “You said it, I didn’t. But … whatever works, here I am.”

In March 2023, Margaret Josephs appeared on ‘Watch WHat Happens Live” and showed off her slim figure after losing more than 20 pounds.

“Andy Cohen getting Margaret to subtly admit that she’s on Ozempic on #WWHL… king of journalism tbh,” one fan tweeted.

In April 2023, Josephs told People that she lost 22 pounds by using peptides and hormone replacement therapy.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Reveals Weight Loss Secret