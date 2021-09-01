Andy Cohen Responds to Gregg Leakes’ Death

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, it was announced that former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, had passed away of colon cancer. He was 66 years old.

Leakes was initially diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, but was declared cancer-free by 2019. However, in June 2021, Leakes revealed that her husband’s cancer had once again returned.

In a Twitter post on September 1, Andy Cohen put out a statement responding to Leakes’ tragic death. “I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man,” Cohen wrote. “I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in trust he was a strong voice of reason and commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”

Shortly after Leakes’ death, their publicist and family friend, Ernest Dukes, gave a statement to Entertainment Tonight which stated that Leakes had died “peacefully” in his home surrounded by his family.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” Dukes said. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Other ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Have Shown Support for Leakes & Her Family

After Leakes shared earlier in the week that her husband wasn’t doing well, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore posted an Instagram story showing support for Leakes and her family.

In the story, Moore posted a photo of Leakes alongside her husband at a party, as recorded by @queensofbravo. “Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family,” Moore wrote. “Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently-he was always respectful and kind.”

Leakes Faced Many Emotional Challenges During Her Husband’s Battle With Cancer

When Leakes’ husband was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018, the star opened up about the difficulties she had faced during the season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“It’s a very hard role to take care of someone,” Leakes admitted during the premiere, as noted by People at the time. “I feel like if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt is going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice.”

Leakes continued, “I’ve put on a brave face but I have my moments in my bedroom, usually alone. I’ve had many moments in my car. If my car could talk it’d be like, ‘This b**** cries too much.’ ”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star also revealed that during those tough times alongside her husband, she had realized the power of prayer. “In order to get through something like this, you have to pray for strength… We’re basically going to pray for healing, comfort and understanding,” Leakes said at the time.

