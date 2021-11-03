Andy Cohen Reveals What’s Coming on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Part 4: ‘This Is the Big One’

Part four of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is set to air on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and Andy Cohen has revealed that it’s going to be “big.”

“Tonight’s #RHOBHReunion mentions it all: waterproof mascara, 20 million in EJ Global, Tom’s accident, threat to Sutton, calls from Tom…. This is the big one,” Cohen teased on Twitter.

Cohen’s tweet comes on the heels of rumors that the fourth installment of the reunion would focus on Erika Jayne, her personal life, her legal issues, and everything in between.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Asks Erika Jayne About the $20 Million Loans & Tom’s Accident

Based on his tweet, fans know that Cohen is going to ask the important questions — and that Erika Jayne is going to get grilled. The “waterproof mascara” has to do with the scene in which Erika Jayne was crying while talking with Kyle Richards. Black mascara was seen running down her face, and it’s all fans could talk about.

Even former “Housewives” star Camille Meyer (Grammer) tweeted about it. “We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying,” she wrote after the episode had aired.

The “20 million in EJ Global” refers to the reports that Erika Jayne’s soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi deposited some $20 million into her business account(s). According to Entertainment Tonight, Erika Jayne is being sued by the bankruptcy trustee investigating Girardi’s assets — and they want that $20 million back. Meanwhile, Erika Jayne denied having any knowledge of the money, telling her co-stars, “I was kept away from the books,” Insider reports.

And then, of course, there’s “Tom’s accident” which is so confusing, it has become a meme. “Tom’s house was broken into, and he confronted the burglar and then he had to go have eye surgery and then my son had to go over and help and then, my son, he rolled over his car five times on the way home… I got a call at 3 in the morning — but didn’t get it until 6 — from [the] Pasadena police department that Tom’s home had been broken into. … He confronted the burglar and then he had to go the hospital and then have some sort of surgery, I don’t even really know,” Erika Jayne told Richards, according to Us Weekly.

Erika Jayne’s Threat to Sutton Stracke & the ‘Calls From Tom’ Will Also Be Laid Out

In addition to the above, Erika Jayne will also be faced with questions about the threat she made to “Housewives” star Sutton Stracke. During an episode of the show, Stracke questioned Erika Jayne’s stories, and highlighted some things that didn’t quite make sense to her. “Would you like to get sued?” Erika Jayne asked in front of the other women — and while Bravo cameras were rolling. From there, however, things got even more heated.

In an interview with Page Six, Stracke said that Erika Jayne actually threatened her further. “She did say something kind of underneath her breath to me that was a threat that I took very seriously,” Stracke told the outlet. “I said I would never repeat it, and Andy [Cohen] got it out of me. I don’t know where it’s going to be in the reunion, but I think we might get to hear it,” Stracke added. Cohen’s tweet suggests that this “threat” will come out on the November 3, 2021, episode.

And, last but certainly not least, Erika Jayne will presumably be asked about whether or not she still has contact with Tom after she told Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff that Tom had been calling her daily.

“I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him. He calls me every day. That’s another hard part of it. I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika,'” the “Pretty Mess” singer said on a previous episode, according to Us Weekly. “You know, it’s just horrible. ‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it,” she added.

