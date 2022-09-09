Andy Cohen Teases RHOBH Reunion ‘Bombshell’

Andy Cohen is sitting down with the ladies of Beverly Hills for the season 12 reunion which is undoubtedly going to be dramatic, tense, and entertaining.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” began filming on Friday, September 9, 2022, and it sounds like Cohen isn’t planning on leaving any stone unturned as the women hash out some of the craziest moments of the season.

On Friday afternoon, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to give fans a bit of a sneak peek into what’s been going on. He chatted with Kyle Richards, though he didn’t film her, and he revealed that a “bombshell” had already come out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Said a ‘Mystery Has Been Solved’

It’s unclear how long the women have been filming for, but Cohen teased fans with a pretty good tidbit.

“How do we feel like it’s going, ladies?” Cohen said while filming himself. He looked around and got a response from Richards.

“I feel like it’s going fantastic. Beautifully, Andy. As expected, Richards said.

“It’s early,” he said, before Lisa Rinna interjected.

“One bombshell down,” she could be heard saying in the background.

“I know, we did, we already got a bombshell. I have to say. A mystery has been solved, that I didn’t even know existed,” Cohen said, smiling.

Richards can be heard saying something that sounded like, “I knew it was going to come out,” to which Cohen responded, “oh, you knew it?”

He didn’t provide any further details and hasn’t posted on Instagram since.

1 RHOBH Star Didn’t Show up to the Reunion in Person

While all the women are ready to get down and dirty, in person, there’s one full-timer who didn’t show — Diana Jenkins. There were some rumblings that Jenkins was going to be Zooming into the reunion, and Page Six has since confirmed that the newcomer will indeed be joining virtually.

According to the outlet, Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19.

“She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” a source told the outlet. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick,” the source added.

Jenkins was recently in Hawaii and believes that she may have contracted the virus while on vacation.

“Last week, she returned to LA from Hawaii to make preparations for the reunion. She had a couture dress fitting that she was very excited about. She believes she got COVID while traveling back to LA from Hawaii. She is still testing positive,” the source explained.

Nevertheless, Jenkins is expected to participate, even if she won’t be in the same room with the other women. News that Jenkins wasn’t going to be in person at the reunion came on the heels of her decision to donate $100,000 to the families of the victims in the Lion Air crash — the one that Erika Jayne’s ex husband and his former law firm are under investigation for.

