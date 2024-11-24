Andy Cohen Addresses ‘Real Housewives’ Return Rumor

Andy Cohen said there is no plan to bring Teddi Mellencamp back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”— or to “Orange County.”

During a panel at Bravo’s Fan Fest on November 23, the Bravo host and producer was stunned by the audience’s reaction when the subject of Mellencamp came up. “It doesn’t seem like the crowd is that enthusiastic,” Cohen said amid boos from the crowd. “I don’t know why she has become such a villain in the audience’s perspective. She seems to be a truth-teller and she’s very smart, I think.”

He also revealed there were no plans to bring the daughter of John Mellencamp back to Bravo. “We just started [the 14th season of] Beverly Hills, so, we’re not thinking about casting for next season right now,” Cohen said. He added, “I think we’re good right now for OC.”

Mellencamp appeared as a full cast member on RHOBH for three seasons. In September 2022, she announced her departure in an Instagram video. “I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” she said. “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost.”

Mellencamp is also close friends with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and shares a podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” with her. Mellencamp made a cameo on RHOC in season 18. She has since announced she is divorcing her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

The 14th season of RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John, with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as “friends” of the cast.

Some Fans Think Teddi Wants to Return to RHOBH & Her BFF Kyle Richards Wants Her To

Fans on social media think Mellencamp is secretly itching to return to the Housewives. On X, one viewer speculated Mellencamp was “desperate to get back on Housewives “ and “played guest” on RHOBH and RHOC to get “TV time.”

Her close friend Kyle Richards would love to see her back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In November, Richards told Deadline that Mellencamp is the top former cast member she would want to see make a return to the show. “I know that she would always have my back,” Richards explained. “Teddi, I know would …be supportive. And I can trust her.”

Teddi Mellencamp Said She Has No Interest in Returning to RHOBH

Mellencamp had already stated she has no interest in returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” During an episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” she admitted the cast didn’t always “get” her. “I don’t think I would ever come back to ‘Beverly Hills,” she said. “Because there’s no self-deprecation in ‘Beverly Hills.’ And that’s a huge part of who I am. It’s making fun of myself.”

She also described the Bravo reality show as too “stuffy” because she was instructed not to make self-deprecating comments about herself. “I filmed with Tamra once this season [on OC] and I said to her afterwards — and I filmed over three seasons of ‘Beverly Hills’ — I said to Tamra, ‘The most fun I had filming this show, was doing that episode of Orange County,’” Mellencamp revealed.

In May 2022, Mellencamp told fans during an Instagram Q&A that he would “rather go on Ultimate Girls Trip than go back to Housewives.” When asked if there was “any chance” of her “holding [an RHOBH] diamond again,” she replied, “If I go to HomeGoods and buy my own.”