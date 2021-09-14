Andy Cohen Reveals What Happened at the RHOBH Season 11 Reunion

Andy Cohen is spilling the tea about what’s about to go down on the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion.

During a September 13, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo host spoke about filming the RHOBH reunion, especially when it came to the scandals around Erika Girardi. Cohen’s guest on the episode, actor John Hill, asked him about how Girardi presented during the reunion, to which Cohen responded, “The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies. I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

Cohen continued, “She answers everything… the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”





Play



Andy talks filming the RHOBH Reunion Andy talks to John Hill about filming the highly anticipated RHOBH Reunion. Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday & Wednesday at 10amET/7am PT, only on Radio Andy. SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SiriusXM app. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Instagram: @RadioAndySXM 2021-09-13T16:46:45Z

During the radio episode, Cohen also revealed that none of the ladies walked off the set at any point. “Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end, and she said, everybody sat here and took it today,” Cohen explained. “It was true. Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it.”

Girardi Was Rumored to Be Feuding With a Few of Her Fellow Cast Members Before the Reunion

Before the filming of the reunion, multiple reports surfaced that Girardi was angry with fellow costars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley after seeing what they have said about her in confessionals during this season.

“Erika feels the hypocrisy from Dorit is outrageous – all you have to do is google her name and see what pops up there – add her husband’s name to the google search and your jaw will drop.,” an insider told The Daily Mail on September 8, 2021.

The source also told the outlet, “Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true. Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.”

The insider also alleged that Girardi was “looking forward” to filming the reunion, as she had a lot to say to her fellow costars. “Erika looks forward to facing the women at the reunion taping this Friday,” the source said. “She has a lot to say and will do it to their faces, not behind their backs like they’ve done to her.”

Girardi Doesn’t Want to Quit the Show

God forbid I fight for myself. 🙄 Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. Fuck that.

Thank you to everyone that is supportive and understanding. ❤️

I will not be stopped. 💎 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 2, 2021

Even though she is facing some legal woes right now, it doesn’t seem like Girardi will be stepping down from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” anytime soon. When a fan asked her about her role on the show on Twitter earlier this month, she had a strong response.

“God forbid I fight for myself,” Girardi wrote. “Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. F*** that. Thank you to everyone that is supportive and understanding. I will not be stopped.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan Talks Next Season of RHONY Amid Cancelation Rumors