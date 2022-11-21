Andy Cohen Addresses RHOBH Season 13 Cast Rumors: ‘Tweaks Are Always Good’

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” just ended one of their most difficult seasons ever. Some members of the cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and “friends” Kathy Hilton and Diana Jenkins, are still dealing with feud fallout an explosive cast trip to Aspen.

The show, which debuted on Bravo in 2010, is on a reported filming break until January 2023, per Reality Blurb, as opposed to the last few years when filming took place during the holiday season.

No casting information has been announced for RHOBH season 13, but in a recent interview, Bravo host Andy Cohen teased that change could be afoot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Addressed Rumors That Kathy Hilton Won’t Return to RHOBH

As fans await news on the RHOBH season 13 cast, there have been reports that Kathy Hilton has said she will only return to the show if the cast is different next season. In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Andy Cohen addressed the rumors.

“Being on The Housewives, it’s something that I everyone who’s on the show, I want them to be excited about being on the show and have a level of, you know, a desire to be on the show, and feel great about it,” he said. “And so, it’s we’ve had this situation before with other Housewives who said ‘look this isn’t my group, I don’t want to interact with X person or Y person.’ And so it’s totally, that’s their decision.”

“We haven’t announced anything regarding Beverly Hills, and it’s kind of a down time, which is I think important between seasons, especially when the season is so volatile,” Cohen continued.

When asked if he would like to see a different cast or a shake-up for season 13, the Bravo host admitted he likes to see changes.

“Tweaks are always good,” Cohen said. “But you know, it was it was a very successful season.”

Cohen previously told the outlet that “cast shakeups are always in the offing for any season, for any city.”

“It’s a conversation that we always have,” he said. “It’s the reason that this franchise [has] been going for 16 years. We like to keep it fresh and we consider everything.”

Kathy Hilton Previously Said She Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Return to RHOBH Unless Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Are Out

Some of the biggest drama that took place during RHOBH season 12 came after Lisa Rinna claimed Kathy Hilton had a “psychotic break” during the cast trip to Aspen. While the incident was not caught on camera, Rinna accused the socialite of threatening to ruin Bravo and destroy her own sister, Kyle Richards.

Erika Jayne also claimed that she heard Hilton make a homophobic slur while at a nightclub in Aspen, but that incident also was not filmed.

Hilton denied the claims made by Rinna and Jayne, and at the RHOBH reunion, she called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Since that time, Hilton has made it clear that she won’t return to RHOBH next season if the two women are there.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed],” Hilton told TMZ in October 2022. “If it was completely the same, absolutely not, because I feel they are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

She added that the “bullies” are “desperate for a storyline” and will throw anyone under the bus.

Hilton also told Us that “it doesn’t matter” if she returns to RHOBH because she’s “just a friend” on the show, but she reiterated that she would “absolutely” not come back if there is the exact same cast as season 12.

