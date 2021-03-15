Andy Cohen Teases RHOC Cast Shakeup

It looks like Bravo is making some changes to the Real Housewives of Orange County. RHOC has gone through major cast changes over the last few years, including long time cast members Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson leaving the franchise ahead of season 15.

Executive producer Andy Cohen recently teased that Bravo is seriously working on improving RHOC. Cohen tweeted on March 10, “Killing time before a show. Any Q’s?” A fan replied to the tweet asking, “Any news on an OC shake up?” Cohen then responded, “Taking our time.”

The newest season 15 cast included Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. The newest season of RHOC has become controversial, with many of the cast members attacking one another both on and off screen. Many fans have shared they didn’t love the season.

A RHOC ran tweeted, “I used to be all up in it for the ridiculousness. I am officially over supporting mean GIRLS. Real women lift each other up! Periodt!” A fan chimed in replying, “I had to stop watching that one. Kelly is unstable on her best days and none of them have many redeeming qualities.”

Another user tweeted, “Braunwyn is the only one I like at this point. That cast is beyond saving. Total reboot or cancel it.” A fan added that Bravo shouldn’t have fired longtime cast members Judge or Gunvalson. “I hope Bravo and Andy Cohen realize what a grave mistake they made by firing Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson – #RHOC is unwatchable. It’s a shell of the show it used to be without those two OG’s to ground the cast. Bring them back or cancel it.”

A RHOC Cast Member Recently Shut Down Recasting Rumors

Although Bravo has not shared any official casting news, one Housewife seemed to share her thoughts on the situation. A Bravo fan account, @HousewivesAmen posted what appears to be a direct message with newest cast member Vargas.

“We heard Braunwyn is out for next season! Are you coming back??” the fan account messaged her. Vargas replied to the user, “I think we are all coming back!”

Another Cast Member Announced if She Is Returning to the Franchise

It’s actually kinda funny… I’ve heard these rumors every year for the last five years. Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16 ! — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) February 24, 2021

Vargas isn’t the only current RHOC cast member addressing the recasting rumors. Her fellow cast member Dodd shut down rumors that she got the axe via Twitter on February 23. Dodd first began her time on RHOC on season 11 in 2016.

Dodd tweeted, “It’s actually kinda funny… I’ve heard these rumors every year for the last five years. Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16 !”

Dodd also suggested that there is another RHOC cast shakeup. A fan tweeted at Dodd, “looks like the B [Braunwyn Windham-Burke] is gone! She’s not following Andy or bravo anymore & hasn’t tweeted since mid jan, does this mean you’ll be back ?” Dodd liked the tweet and replied, “Hopefully” with a praying hands emoji.

After RHOC finished airing, Dodd teased that she would only come back to RHOC on one condition. She went on Instagram Live earlier this week, as captured by the @QueensofBravo Instagram account. Dodd said that she would not return for season 16 if Windham-Burke came back.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” she said. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

