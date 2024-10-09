Andy Cohen Expects Fans to Be ‘Surprised’ By RHOC Reunion

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” have gotten into quite a few blowout fights during season 18, but reunion host Andy Cohen shared that the cast took a different direction during the reunion show taping, which filmed on October 6.

“On Sunday we did our [RHOC reunion] — I don’t know when we’ve ever shot a reunion on Sunday. It just so happened that that was the day that we could all do it I guess. We did shoot the OC reunion on Sunday. We did what we had to do,” Cohen shared in an October 8 clip from his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy”. “I think people will be surprised by — what I liked — it was very calm.”

Andy Cohen Says Alexis Bellino Brought a Different Energy to the Reunion

Cohen continued on to say that he and the cast “worked through a lot of things, but it wasn’t people ripping each other’s faces off. And I think when you see the last few episodes of ‘Orange County’, which get especially heated, I do think we needed to [work through things].”

Cohen’s co-host John Hill chimed in to add, “That’s how it should be. The show should end crazy and then resolve at the reunion,” which Cohen emphatically agreed with.

“Yes! That’s kind of what we did,” Cohen said. He did share that one RHOC star didn’t necessarily keep things as calm as the rest however, adding, “I have to say, Alexis ‘Jesus Jugs’ [Bellino], was there for part of it. That was not calm. That was very… it was a lot.”

Bellino’s time as a “Friend of the Housewives” on RHOC season 18 has been anything but calm, as the former orange-holder returned to the show after entering a relationship with co-star Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen. The season 18 premiere ended with Beador pulling Bellino for a chat at Heather Dubrow’s Balboa Bay Club party, which ended with Beador saying, “I thank you for taking [John] from me Alexis,” and Bellino shouting back as she walked away, “And I’m thankful that he left you!”

Bellino reflected on her on-screen appearances in an October 3 interview posted on the Bravo YouTube page, telling the network, “When I look back and watch the episodes, it definitely seems I’m coming in very overly-passionate about it, and in defense of John. It’s more of just, I want the truth out. I’m tired of the lies… That’s not my life. We don’t sit and obsess about that. We don’t talk about it. But I felt like it was just constantly coming in my direction, and so I do have moments where I just get fed up.”

Andy Cohen’s Favorite & Least Favorite Reunion Memories

Between the “Real Housewives” and other Bravo shows, Cohen has hosted over 100 reunion shows, and in a backstage clip from the “Real Housewives of Potomac” season 2 reunion, he shared some of his favorite and least favorite memories from reunions past.

“Least favorite was Porsha and Kenya’s dust up [from ‘Atlanta’ season 6], and Teresa pushing me [from ‘New Jersey’ season 2], although I have mixed feelings about that one because it was such great TV,” Cohen said. “My favorites have been… the thing with the bunny [from ‘Beverly Hills’ season 7] was so weird that I can’t get over it. I always love a ‘New York’ reunion, except for season 4 where I wanted to rip my skin off, it was just too much. ‘New York’ and ‘Atlanta’ make me laugh the most.”

