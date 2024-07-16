Andy Cohen Talks ‘Shocking Turn of Events’ on RHOC Season 18

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is officially back, with its season 18 premiere airing on Bravo on July 11. In a July 15 clip from his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy”, Bravo’s Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on the return of the franchise’s flagship series.

“Listen, here’s the thing. I love soap operas, and this is the ultimate soap opera, that has been going on for years and years and years,” Cohen said. “And you now have someone [returning cast member Alexis Bellino, who is a Friend of the Housewives this season] who was on the show 10 years ago, who is now sleeping with Shannon [Beador]’s ex, that is a shocking turn of events. And it is one that is befitting a soap opera, which is what [that show is].”

RHOC Has Picked Up a Couple of Famous Fans

Cohen wasn’t the only one singing the praises of the latest season of RHOC, as he went on to tell his “Radio Andy” co-host John Hill about the famous couple who he heard had gotten into the series.

“I got a text from my friend Eric Hughes who decorated my place in the city. So he texted that he was somewhere overseas and somehow he was with [Oscar winner] Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, and they all watched the premiere of the Orange County Housewives,” Cohen explained. “And I go ‘Wait, you’re telling me that Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson saw that?’ and he said ‘Yes,’ and we were explaining everything to them and they just couldn’t believe the backstory and I just said ‘That is like a Fellini movie in itself.'”

One Housewives fan figured out Steenburgen and Danson’s fandom years before Cohen, sharing their findings on Reddit in March 2022. The user discovered that Steenburgen’s son, writer and director Charlie McDowell had gotten his mother a Cameo video from “Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan for Mother’s Day years prior, and saved the video as a story on his Instagram page.

“Charlie tells me you’re an amazing mom and that you’ve been taking acting classes, and who knows maybe you’ll win an Oscar one day, that’s what he’s telling me. So he loves you very much and your husband Ted is a bartender and he always supports your dreams as well,” Morgan said in the video, as prompted by McDowell, who was poking fun at his mother’s Oscar and Danson’s role in “Cheers”.

RHOC Season 18 is the 100th Season of ‘Real Housewives’

While RHOC season 18 may have brought some famous fans on board the series, it is also a landmark for the entire franchise, as it marks the 100th season of “The Real Housewives” across all cities. This isn’t the first milestone to come out of RHOC, as the series also featured the 100th Housewife, Peggy Sulahian, back in season 12.

“The Real Housewives” began with RHOC in 2006, and today includes installments set in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Salt Lake City, and Dubai, with past series set in Washington D.C. and Dallas, as well as a spinoff, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” that brought stars from different franchises together.

