Andy Cohen Calls ‘Housewives’ Cast ‘Unfixable’ Live On Air

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 ended with a cast divided, and even the producers agreed. In an August 7 clip from his SiriusXM show RadioAndy, Andy Cohen shared how he and the producers came to the conclusion to skip the RHONJ reunion for season 14, and how they felt they would need to move forward following the explosive finale confrontation at Rail Steakhouse.

“[The producers and I] all came to the decision about the reunion separately after we saw [the finale], you know, and after we had been sitting there. And also given the conversations we were having with all of the women who were so mired in, ‘This one’s doing that on social media, and this one’s doing this.’ And it was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is the most unfixable group in every direction,'” Cohen said of the RHONJ cast after a caller asked if the producers called him after the Rails Steakhouse dinner to report back about how poorly things went.

Andy Cohen Shares What He Purpose a Reunion Should Serve

Cohen then went on to share that the reason the reunion was cancelled was, in part, because they knew no resolution could be reached. “I was talking to [‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ star Chanel] Ayan last night about how reunions are meant to kind of move forward and move through issues in a way. You relitigate them but you want there to be resolution, and there was never going to be any resolution on any level about any of these issues. So we all just came to that separately when we saw the episode, it wasn’t like we shot it and it was like ‘Oh my god,’ we just sat with it for a long time and then came to that.”

Ayan appeared as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” on August 6 alongside Justin Simien, and Cohen shared that her co-stars Caroline Stanbury and Taleen Marie were watching from the studio audience as the cast was meeting in New York City to film their season 2 reunion show.

Instead of a proper sit-down reunion moderated by Cohen, the RHONJ cast split across party lines for a pair of separate watch parties, with the ladies returning to Rails Steakhouse to live-react to the finale. The “Off the Rails” special will air on Bravo on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Melissa Gorga & Dolores Catania Had a Chance Run-in Prior to Finale Night

Despite the tension in the cast, RHONJ’s Dolores Catania finds herself on good terms with most of her castmates (with her season 14 tagline being “I’m a girl from Paterson, playing Switzerland, dating an Irishman,”). As such, Catania and her boyfriend Paulie Connell were quick to share an update from the airport after a chance run-in with Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga a day after the finale airing.

“Safe travels to the NJ crew(s)u,” Connell wrote in an August 2024 Instagram story which featured a group shot of his son Brooklyn, Catania and her daughter Gabby, Melissa and Joe.

Per BravoTV.com, Catania and Gabby were traveling to South Africa to “work on Rhinos”, while Brooklyn was going to Spain to play soccer, and the Gorgas were en route to Italy for a vacation with their three children.

