Andy Cohen Clarifies Comments He Made About RHONJ Season 15 Reboot

Andy Cohen clarified his previous statements about the possibility of a reboot for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show “Andy Cohen Live,” on July 31, 2024, the Bravo producer said there is no plan at all for the future of the long-running reality show.

Addressing previous comments he made about a reboot, Cohen explained that he was just “riffing” when dealing with a clueless caller. “She had not heard that We are going to reimagine the show in some way, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, we’re rebooting.’ And she was kind of yammering on about Teresa [Giudice] and I said, ‘Who knows? Maybe it’ll be all fresh faces,’ he explained. “And that was just me kind of in the mood.”

Cohen expressed shock that his comments were taken as “new news” because he has said similar things in the past. “I was also not definitively saying it’s going to be all fresh faces. I was like, ‘Maybe all fresh faces, maybe not,” he clarified.

Cohen’s latest explanation came just as insider close to production told People magazine that the future of the show was still in limbo following a season so toxic that the deeply divided cast didn’t even get a traditional reunion. “Nothing has been decided yet,” the insider told the outlet.

Season 14 “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler appeared as “friends” of the cast.

Fans Think Andy Cohen Is Being Messy Now

Cohen has addressed the mess in Jersey multiple times. During an April 2024 episode of “Andy Cohen Live,” he admitted, “It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show.”

When he spoke out on the July 29, 2024 episode of his radio show, his frustration was even more apparent. When a caller complained about the current cast, he fired back with, “Well, I mean, have you heard that we’re gonna do big changes to the show? Well, we are rebooting the show.”

“We’re gonna reboot it,” he added in an annoyed tone. “We’re gonna do something different, we’re gonna see what we do. “We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces. We’ll see.”

Now that Cohen has explained that he didn’t mean anything for sure, some fans aren’t buying it.

“Sure Andy 😂,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Calling it a reboot seems like admitting it though,” another noted.

“Wow Andy is messy…dear lord 🙏 get on the same page!” another chimed in.

“I think their story is over. I think once they brought in private investigators and lawyers to talk about other classmates, the story was over,” another fan wrote.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Have Talked About RHONJ Changes

It would be nearly impossible for the show to continue with the full current cast. Several cast members are not on speaking terms, including estranged in-laws Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

“Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” Giudice told E! News in 2023.

But in a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast with Kelly Ripa, Giudice claimed that viewers will “never again” see her on camera with Gorga, which means someone’s got to go.

Appearing on the July 28, 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Gorga admitted she has to be “realistic” about her future on RHONJ. After WWHL host Cohen asked her about the possibility that she “might not be here next year, the show may not be here next year,” Gorga replied, “I mean, it’s a realistic view right now.”

“I think you’ve said it multiple times also that it’s time for a change,” she also said to Cohen. “I do think a change kind of means that some people are gonna go. Maybe everyone’s gonna go. So, I think we’re all just trying to do our best to figure out what’s gonna happen. And realize that it is realistic that things might change.”